A former evangelical Christian looks back in pain

Rodden writes that she was born again in her adolescence, but this confuses a ritualistic practice — praying a prayer of confession, walking to the front of a church — with a spiritually transformative inner experience that has always been a foundational element of biblical Christianity. Now in her postmodern skepticism about objective truth, she is left only with her own mental projections for what is true and what is not.

Reading Monica Rodden’s condemnation of evangelicalism ( “Would I have stormed the Capitol?” Ideas, Jan. 17), I am reminded of how dangerous it is to make universal generalizations from the contours of one’s mind and apply them wholesale to a large group.

Advertisement

Further, in linking evangelicalism historically to Southern racism, she has forgotten, among other things, how the driving force for abolition rose out of evangelical convictions.

If her essay is an attempt to begin the new process of healing, she might not want to foist her own personal categorical imperatives on a population of millions who believe they are living their lives to a purpose and standard greater than that contained in their own minds and who have no intention of storming any government buildings anywhere.

Paul Andrews

North Attleborough





What about ‘love your neighbor’?

Monica Rodden’s article (“Would I have stormed the Capitol?”) provides some enlightening insight into the mind-set of evangelical Christians and the biblical basis for their beliefs. I was struck, though, by the absence of one Bible passage, which (after “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind”) is Jesus’ second-greatest commandment: You shall love your neighbor as yourself (Matthew 22:39). If evangelical Christians placed more emphasis on this fundamental teaching of Jesus, maybe there would be fewer children in cages, more sensitivity for the plight of refugees, more support for the LGBTQ community, more progress in achieving racial equality, and less hate in the world.

Advertisement

Michael Haire

Randolph





A vengeful God is not the best guide

Monica Rodden’s article was the dismaying answer to a question that has confounded me: How can evangelical Christians support Donald Trump? The sight of huge banners on Jan. 6 saying, “Jesus” and “Jesus Saves,” waved in tandem with Trump banners as insurrectionists bloodied police officers and stormed the Capitol was utterly discordant with Jesus’ message of tolerance, inclusion, and caring for others.

Many of the biblical passages Rodden cited as being drummed into her evangelical congregation were from the Old Testament, and represented what I had thought was an ancient view, long abandoned, of a vengeful God, harsh and punishing.

Not long ago, it was popular among those who followed Jesus to wear bracelets that said “What would Jesus do?” It’s safe to say He would not have supported a bigoted narcissist who separated children from their families, enriched himself at his country’s expense, and enacted policies that despoiled God’s creation and endangered its creatures.

Lea Sylvestro

Easton, Conn.





Beginning to square evangelicals’ faith in Gospels and Trump

Thank you to Monica Rodden for helping my understanding of evangelicals and their politics. I could never square their strong belief in the Gospels and their apparently unwavering support of such a divisive and evildoing president as Donald Trump.

Hoping for an awakening is going to be much more complicated than I thought.

Bill Murphy

Plymouth





Follow Jesus’ way through thinking and questioning

It was interesting, and sad, to read Monica Rodden’s tale of her early life in an evangelical environment. I’m glad she escaped and began thinking for herself. In one respect, though, she seems still to be caught in the black-and-white thinking that characterizes the evangelical worldview: her seeming belief that she can either be an evangelical Christian, or not a Christian at all.

Advertisement

There are several mainline Christian denominations that encourage thinking and questioning as we try to follow the way of Jesus. My own denomination, the United Church of Christ (often Congregational in the Boston area) would welcome her to join our many “recovering” congregants who felt unwelcome or out of place in other denominations. The religion of Jesus (as Howard Thurman called it) is alive and well if you look for it.

Paul Sawyer

Westford