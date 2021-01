Since 1994, I have said to anyone who will listen that the reason I left the Republican Party was Newt Gingrich and his so-called Contract with America. Most people have said, “Who was that?” How can anyone forget? As editorial cartoonist A.J. B. Lane correctly points out in the graphic history lesson “Dragon’s teeth” (Ideas, Jan. 17), the ongoing noxious, deceptive, divisive, corrupt, unfriendly Republican darkness started with Gingrich. No way can I go back to that party.

John Fiske

Beverly