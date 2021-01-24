Home of the Week: A condo where you can park your car — and your inner child

Year built 2015

Square feet 2,270, including the basement

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Fee $178 a month

Pets Yes, without restrictions

Taxes $13,444 (2020) without the residential exemption

It may not be the first splurge item people would add to a roof deck in a densely populated neighborhood awash with adults, but what was routine about 2020?

Inspired by the stay-at-home mantra of public health officials, the owners of this three-bedroom unit installed a wood-framed swing set on the private deck crowning this home. It has a swing, parallel bars, and a round mesh swinging seat, but there’s still room on the 300-square-foot deck for a pair of couches and a comfy armchair.

Advertisement

It’s far above the entry point, which is on the same level as the sidewalk and reached through the private front entry or by driving into a two-car garage with translucent windows. The town house is one of five units in the building. The garage shares this level with what developers envisioned as an office — it has a built-in desk — but the owners have installed two Murphy beds that pop out onto a hardwood floor next to a glass slider.

This office/bedroom space, which is about 214 square feet and includes a closet, connects to the front hallway and a wood, steel, and wire stairway to the second floor. As expected for both a town home and a newer build, this level has an open floor plan encompassing the kitchen and living and dining areas. Fully off to the side is a peacock blue and white half bath that has a white vanity topped with gray marble and a window with wood shutters.

The living area beckons with a gas fireplace and sliders to a Juliet balcony. The flooring for this entire level is hardwood with a coffee stain. The living area currently accommodates a sectional, two armchairs, a coffee table, and storage flanking the fireplace. A wood-like tile on the fireplace and raised-panel wainscoting add textural interest.

Advertisement

A brass light fixture with six cylindrical glass shades defines the dining area, which easily accommodates a table for six.

The kitchen seems to float off on its own, defined not by a wall, but by a gray rectangle on the ceiling, lighting, and the stainless-steel oven vent that plummets toward a waterfall-edged island. The island, which is topped with white quartzite, offers seating for four and houses the gas stove. The cabinets are thoroughly modern — sleek, white, and with brass pulls. In contrast, the pulls on the island cabinetry are stainless steel. A slider to a second Juliet balcony completes this floor.

The third level holds the owner’s suite, the third bedroom, the laundry, and the final full bath. The flooring on this level is mostly hardwood with a coffee stain.

The owner suite is spacious, with recessed lighting, shiplap, sconces with Edison bulbs, hardwood floors, and a slider to the private porch. The suite boasts a long walk-in closet and a bath that has a frameless glass shower with a subway tile surround, a dual vanity topped with quartz, a pair of contemporary glass-box lights, and a porcelain tile floor with radiant heat.

The third bedroom is awash in natural light, thanks to a wall of windows that includes a slider to a Juliet balcony. The final bathroom features a gray floating vanity with a white porcelain counter, a ceramic tile floor, and a shower/tub combination with a gray ceramic tile surround and a marble inlay.

Advertisement

The porch off the owner’s suite has corkscrew stairs to the 300-square-foot private deck.

The basement is finished with a tile floor. The owner can rent out the town home only once for a one-year period.

Jessica Quirk of Coldwell Banker Realty-Back Bay has the listing.

Caption . (Tom Jones/Drone Home Media) 1 of 17

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.