Austin Prep boys’ hockey in complete control in win over St. Mary’s

Just 10 days earlier, the two teams played to a 3-3 tie. Saturday’s difference?

“We haven’t really put a three-period game together that we’ve been satisfied with,” Pappas said. “Today, I think they did their job and I’m proud of them.”

The record might suggest otherwise, but after seven games Austin Prep coach Bill Pappas was still looking for a complete game from his Cougars. He finally got his wish Saturday at the Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury, 45 minutes of solid hockey that resulted in a 3-0 win over Catholic Central rival St. Mary’s.

“We were all moving our feet,” Pappas said. “We had a good system going, we stayed within our system. We focused on the details. It’s what we’ve been preaching all week. We’ve been preaching details since day 1.”

Four of those moving feet belonged to Joe and Drew Thibodeau and the brothers each scored a goal for AP (5-1-2 overall, 5-0-2 CCL).

Despite dominating first period play, Austin Prep couldn’t put one past St. Mary’s goalie Sam York. That all changed in the last two minutes of the period. Drew, a sophomore, opened the scoring at 13:11, with assists going to freshman Noah Pineo and junior Jack Toohey.

With 37 seconds left in the period, freshman Ty Wood hit Jacob Duval with a beautiful stretch pass and the eighth grader went in alone and beat York to make it 2-0 after the first 15 minutes. AP held a 9-1 shot advantage after one period.

St. Mary's freshman Daniel Domeniconi controls the puck as Austin Prep's Jacob Duval gives chase. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

“That line’s been doing great,” Pappas said. “They’re a young line and we’re happy with them. They’ve been together every game. It was a great day for those guys.”

The second period was scoreless but again AP was in control, outshooting the Spartans, 10-3.

Any hope of a comeback for St. Mary’s (3-2-1 overall, 3-1-1 CCL) ended when AP senior captain Joe Thibodeau scored at 3:29 of the third to make it 3-0. Assists went to fellow senior captain Doug Russo and junior Aidan Elkins.

There were five penalties (three on AP) called in the last nine minutes but Austin Prep goalie Nathan Deroche (9 saves) and York (25 saves) kept it at 3-0.

Next up for Austin Prep? A rematch Wednesday in Lynn at the Connery Rink.

“We love playing St. Mary’s,” Pappas said. “We’re going there, a hostile environment. Trust me, we’re looking forward to it.”

Tewksbury, MA—01/23/2021—St. Mary sophomore defender Tad Giardina (5) and Austin Prep freshman right winger Evan Regan (6) get tied up along the boards while battling for the puck during the 1st period of a Catholic Central League matchup in Tewksbury, MA, Jan. 23, 2021. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe) Topic: Reporter: Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Acton-Boxborough 1, Concord-Carlisle 1 — After the Dual County League rivals skated to a tie in regulation, Camden Matthews scored the overtime winner for A-B (2-1-2).

Braintree 3, Milton 0 — Dylan Anderson earned the shutout, and Sean Purcell scored his first varsity goal to lead the Wamps (3-0-1) in the Bay State Herget road win at Ulin Rink. Matt Duane and Owen Flynn had the other goals.

Catholic Memorial 3, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0 — Dom Walecka made 18 saves for the Knights (1-2), who got goals from James Koo, Finn Burke and Aidan Tripp for the Catholic Conference win at the Worcester Ice Center.

Central Catholic 4, North Andover 3 — Central (3-0-1) got goals from Sean Gray, Mike Collett, Will Moriarty and Braeden Curran in its Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Durfee 7, East Boston 0 — Noah Currin and Jake Paquette scored twice each for the Hilltoppers (1-1), with Brady Sullivan, Matt Borges and Jared Martins adding single goals in the nonleague win at Lt. Porrazzo Rink.

Gloucester 8, Beverly 3 — Jack Costanzo (two goals, two assists) notched his 100th career point for the Fishermen, who remained unbeaten with the Northeastern Conference win at Dorothy Talbot Rink. Colby Jewell had a hat trick and assist, and Emerson Marshall two goals for Gloucester (4-0).

Hingham 3, Bishop Stang 0 — Seniors Lars Osterberg and Paul Forbes, as well as junior Sean Garrity, each scored for the Harbormen (6-0) in the nonleague victory at Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke.

Latin Academy 2, Essex Tech 1 — Zach Maffeo and Austin Kelly each scored to push the Dragons to 2-0 with the nonleague win at Essex Sports Center in Middleton.

Marblehead 3, Winthrop 2 — Senior Will Shull potted two goals for the Headers (2-0) in the Northeastern Conference road win at Larsen Rink.

Marshfield 5, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Senior Aidan Healey posted a shutout for the Rams (2-1-2) in the Patriot League win at Rockland Ice Rink. Junior Andrew Guilfoyle tallied a goal and an assist.

Medway 5, Norton 3 — Dan O’Brien (two goals, two assists) and Ryan Gagnon (goal, two assists) sparked the Mustangs to the win at Sgt. Pirelli Veterans Arena in Franklin. Kavveh Bahery and Jackson Bridges also scored for Medway (4-0).

Nauset 4, Dennis-Yarmouth 4 — Colby Cavatorta and Tommy Julian scored twice each for D-Y (1-2-1) in the Cape & Islands Lighthouse draw at Charles Moore Arena in Orleans.

Newton South 4, Cambridge 4 — Nathan Cohen scored twice for Newton South (0-1-3), and the Lions then won it in overtime on Ryan Quirk’s goal in a Dual County League matchup at Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown. Mike Lajudice scored the tying goal in the third period for the Falcons (2-2-1).

Norwell 4, Cohasset 0 — Sean Ennis earned the shutout for the Clippers (3-1-1), who got goals from Austin Shea, Sam Fettucia, Brady Kudrick and Connor Therrien to beat the Skippers in a South Shore League game at Connell Rink in Weymouth.

Norwood 6, Holliston 1 — Kevin Broderick’s second-half hat trick helped the Mustangs (3-3) pull away for the Tri-Valley League win at the Skating Club of Boston. Conor Lydon scored twice in the first half, and Myles Kidd had the other goal.

Plymouth North 3, Duxbury 2 — The Eagles (4-1-1) received two goals from freshman Logan Tomasello in their Patriot League win over the Dragons (2-3-2) at The Bog in Kingston.

Quincy 2, Pembroke 0 — Joe Hennessy scored both goals for the Presidents (2-4), who got the shutout from Tyler Holmes for his first varsity win in the Patriot League game at Hobomock Arena in Pembroke.

Rockland 3, Cardinal Spellman 0 — Thomas McSweeney had 15 saves, and Nick Blonde a goal and assist to lead the Bulldogs (3-2) to the nonleague win at Zapustas Rink in Randolph. Joe Salamone and Nick Leander also scored for Rockland.

Sandwich 7, Mashpee/Monomoy 1 — The Blue Knights (4-0-1) got goals from six seniors on Senior Night, led by Mike Barrasso’s two goals and assist, and freshman Josh Itri notched his first goal in a commanding Cape & Islands win at Gallo Arena in Bourne.

Saugus 5, Swampscott 1 — Chris Regnetta scored twice, and Jake Ferraro and Joe Soares notched their first career goals for the Sachems (1-1-1) in their Northeastern Conference win at Kasabuski Rink.

Stoneham 2, Watertown 0 — Bobby Cooke and Danny Storella (empty-netter) scored the goals to support Mike Deltrecco’s shutout for the Spartans (2-0-1) in the Middlesex Freedom game at Stoneham Arena.

Tewksbury 4, Chelmsford 2 — Coach Derek Doherty earned his 250th career victory in 20 seasons with the Redmen (4-0), who were led by Jason Cooke’s two goals in the Merrimack Valley Conference win at Breakaway Ice Center.

Triton 9, Rockport/M-E 2 — Seniors Alex Sharpe, CJ Howland, Jakob Rainsford and Matt Egan each scored their first varsity goal for the Vikings (4-0-1) in their Cape Ann League win at Henry Graf Rink in Newburyport.

Wilmington 3, Melrose 1 — Nathan Alberti, Mike Daniels and Jason Davey Police each scored to back the strong goaltending of Alex Fitzler (24 saves), lifting the Wildcats (1-2-1) to the Middlesex Freedom victory.

Girls’ hockey

Archbishop Williams 3, Saint Joseph Prep/Mt. Alvernia 1 — Caroline Batchelder scored twice and Karaline O’Toole once to lead the Bishops (4-6) to the Catholic Central League victory at Warrior Ice Arena.

Billerica/Chelmsford/Lowell 3, Methuen/Tewksbury 0 — Mia Gonsalves earned her fourth shutout for B/C (4-1-0) in the Merrimack Valley Conference road win.

Bishop Fenwick/Essex Tech 7, Bishop Feehan 3 — Senior captain Gabby Davern led the Crusaders (4-2) to victory with two goals, including her 100th career point during the Catholic Central League contest at New England Sports Village in Attleboro.

Cohasset/Hanover 7, East/West Bridgewater 1 — Sofia King and Eva Kelliher had a pair of goals each to lead C/H (1-5-2) at Bridgewater Ice Arena. Erin Condon, Sam Burke and Merri DeCoste also scored in the win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 8, Nantucket 2 — Sophomore Hannah O’Dowd netted a hat trick, which included her first varsity goal, in the Cape & Islands victory for the Dolphins (1-2) at Tony Kent Arena.

Natick 6, Wellesley 5 — The Red Hawks (3-0) were propelled by a hat trick by senior captain Claire Maxwell and a two-goal performance from junior McKenzie McDonald at Wellesley Sports Center.

North Quincy/Quincy 10, Scituate 3 — Orla O’Driscoll notched her 100th career points in the Patriot League victory for Quincy/North Quincy (4-1-1) at Quincy Youth Arena.

Boys’ basketball

St. Mary’s 74, Bishop Stang 55 — The Spartans (5-2) were paced by junior Ali Barry and senior Sammy Batista, each with 21 points in the Catholic Central League tilt.

Taunton 72, Franklin 65 — The Tigers (2-0) remain unbeaten as senior forward Tyler Stewart (15 points) led them to a home Hockomock League win.

Woburn 82, Lexington 61 — Dylan McLaughlin (23 points) and Michael Chiodo (20 points, 10 assists) led the Tanners (2-2) as they netted a Middlesex League win at home.

Girls’ basketball

Arlington 49, Winchester 41 — Claire Ewen (16 points), Ava Connolly (15) and Diana Wicks (10) led the Spy Ponders (3-1) to a Middlesex League win on the road.

Franklin 59, Taunton 10 — The Panthers (6-0) got scoring from 12 different players, led by Olivia Quinn with 13 points, in their Hockomock League victory at home.

Girls’ gymnastics

Masconomet 144.950, Winthrop 136.150 — Sophomore Bella Marques (36.8 all-around) and freshman Bella Misiura (37.25) paced the defending state champions to the Northeastern Conference win.

Westford 135.8, Newton South 134.6 — Mina Kiefer (32.9) won the all-around and Meredith Lynch recorded wins on the beam (9.5) and the floor (9.5) to lead the Grey Ghosts to the Dual County League win.