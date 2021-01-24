Countdown to kickoff: Tom Brady, Buccaneers face off against Packers for NFC Championship

Tom Brady is making his 14th conference championship appearance, and his first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Can they get past Aaron Rodgers and the Packers? We’ll be following along live.

A few cool stats for you guys to consider as we get closer to kickoff at Lambeau:

•With a win against the Buccaneers on Sunday, the Packers would tie the Patriots (37 wins) for the most postseason victories in NFL history.

•Brady enters Sunday as the NFL’s all-time postseason leader in starts (43), wins (32), passing yards (11,968) and touchdown passes (77). He is expected to make his 14th career start in a Conference Championship game, and first with Tampa Bay. If the Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl LV, Brady will become the fourth quarterback to start a Super Bowl for multiple teams, joining Peyton Manning (Denver and Indianapolis), Craig Morton (Dallas and Denver) and Kurt Warner (Arizona and St. Louis Rams).

•Each of the remaining teams has won at least 13 regular-season and postseason games combined this season, marking the first time since 2015 that all four teams in the Conference Championship games each have at least 13 combined regular-season and postseason wins.

•Additionally, each of the four teams in action this weekend averaged at least 29 points per game in the regular season, marking the first time in the Super Bowl era that all four teams in the Conference Championship games averaged at least 29 points per game. Green Bay (31.8 points per game), Buffalo (31.3) and Tampa Bay (30.8) were the three highest scoring teams in the league this season.

•With victories by the Packers and Bills on Sunday, the Super Bowl would feature the two highest-scoring teams from the regular season for the fifth time since 1970 and the first time since 1997.

•Each of the four starting quarterbacks remaining in the 2020 postseason recorded at least 35 touchdown passes this season – Aaron Rodgers (48 touchdown passes), Brady (40), Patrick Mahomes (38) and Josh Allen (37). This is the first time since 1970 that each of the four starting quarterbacks in the Conference Championship games recorded at least 35 touchdown passes in the regular season.

Stafford odds -- 1:17 p.m.

Lots of talk around here on the possibility of Stafford and the Patriots. Thought this was interesting.

Brady vs. Rodgers -- 1:10 p.m.

For the last 12 years or so, this was the Super Bowl I always dreamed of: Brady vs. Rodgers. (And if wasn’t for the Packers’ collapse in the 2014 NFC title game, we might have gotten it, at least once.) I predicted a Patriots-Packers Super Bowl on at least three or four occasions — some years, it was more of a wish than a serious, by-the-numbers prediction. It was the matchup we as football fans truly deserved for a few reasons, not the least of which is this the fact that in my mind, this is the one true successor to Brady vs. Manning.

It’s important to acknowledge what’s right in front of our collective faces: even if the Green Bay quarterback wins another two or three before he calls it a career, he still won’t equal Brady’s accomplishments. But Rogers is still a class act and a first Hall of Famer who has probably earned at least one more Super Bowl ring, maybe two, before he hangs them up. Regardless of who you are rooting for, this is a legendary, high-stakes matchup that should be a lot of fun to watch this afternoon in what is supposed to be snowy Green Bay.

It’s Championship Sunday — 12:55 p.m.

Welcome back to football, everyone. We’ll kick things off this afternoon with Tom Brady going against Aaron Rodgers for the right to go to Super Bowl LV. Keep it here for all the updates, including the latest betting news, weather updates, inactive announcements and much more, all leading to kickoff just after 3 p.m. EST. But as always, we’ll start things with our pregame reading list.

Pregame reading list — 12:50 p.m.

Ben Volin: Quantifying the Tom Brady Effect: Four extra wins and a deep run in the playoffs

Tara Sullivan: We knew Tom Brady was done in New England a year ago, but he has proved he’s certainly not finished

Nicole Yang: Tom Brady is one of the best cold-weather quarterbacks. His new team? Not so much

Antonio Brown won’t play in NFC title game for Tampa thanks to knee injury

Ben Volin’s Sunday Notes: Senior Bowl takes on greater importance for NFL talent evaluators as the only showcase for prospects before draft

Hayden Bird: ‘We’re not there yet’: Julian Edelman was asked if he plans to retire

Christopher Price: For Bills fans, this season feels a bit like the early ’90s — but with the hope it ends better

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes out of concussion protocol, is cleared to play against Bills

Chiefs’ Andy Reid and Bills’ Sean McDermott to match wits for AFC title

Bills greats see similarities to Buffalo’s Super Bowl teams

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.