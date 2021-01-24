Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand help Bruins continue their offensive breakout in rout of Flyers

The Bruins rolled up four goals in the third period Thursday, and followed with the six pack on Saturday, outscoring the distant sons of the Broad Street Bullies, 10-3, over four periods.

The win, backed by Jaroslav Halak in net, was the second in three nights over the Flyers on Causeway Street, where the Bruins fell into a 2-0 deficit in the first 40 minutes on Thursday.

The Bruins finally made themselves a little breathing room Saturday night, rolling to a stress-free, easy-scoring 6-1 win over the Flyers at TD Garden, paced by a pair of Brad Marchand goals and two others, both on the power play, by Patrice Bergeron.

Marchand’s two goals, his second and third this season, came less than four minutes apart in the third. Three of Boston’s six goals came at even strength, what had been a bugaboo in their first three games. They did not score their first even-strength goal until the third period on Thursday night.

The other Bruins goals were scored by Craig Smith (his first as a Bruin) and Charlie Coyle. Bergeron and Marchand finished with three points apiece.

Following a day off on Sunday, the Bruins will skate on Monday, ahead of the Penguins arriving in town for games Tuesday and Thursday.

The Bruins scored twice in the second period, with strikes by Smith and Coyle to move to a 3-1 lead. It was their first two-goal lead of the young season.

Smith’s goal, his first since joining the Bruins, came only 1:16 after Kevin Hayes pulled the Flyer into a 1-1 tie.

Hayes potted the equalizer at 1:14 racing to the net on a rush, and tipping home Jakub Voracek’s offering off the right wing. Hayes carried over the line initially dished right, and then finished off the give and go for his third goal of the season.

Smith’s strike came into an empty net, an easy pot from in front after his initial shot up high deflected right. An alert Coyle, with his back to the slot, set Smith up with a blind backhand free from near the goal line.

Soon after killing off Philly’s only power play of the first two periods, the Bruins bumped the lead to 3-1 on Coyle’s goal, with a primary assist by rookie Trent Frederic. Coyle’s finish was a one-hand tap over Hart, after Frederic made a sharp, accurate dish off left wing.

It was yet another example of Frederic’s overall game emerging, the rookie looking more confident and alert with each shift.

Despite facing each other only 48 hours before, the Bruins and Flyers came out with a polite approach in the first, neither side able to muster a shot on net for the opening eight minutes.

Finally, with 8:09 gone, the Bruins put a shot on net — and it went in. Handed a power play at 7:55 when Mark Friedman went off for hooking, Patrice Bergeron lifted home a doorstep backhander after Nick Ritchie deflected in Davd Krejci’s initial shot from above the left wing circle.

Bergeron’s goalie, his second this season, was the only goal in the first period. The Bruins went into the break with an 8-4 shot lead, the Flyers needing until 10:26 for Scott Laughton to land their first shot on Jaroslav Halak.

Hart, the loser in Thursday’s 5-4 shootout, was somewhat of a surprise starter for the Flyers. Speculation leading up to puck drop was that coach Alain Vigneault would go with backup Brian Elliott.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.