Report: Quarterback Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions parting ways

The Lions hired Brad Holmes as their new general manager two weeks ago, and introduced Dan Campbell as their new head coach on Thursday. According to multiple reports , the two will hire former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn as their new offensive coordinator. Detroit holds the No. 7 pick in the 2021 draft, and according to Schefter is expecting to receive at least a first-round pick in return for their franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

Detroit this coming week will listen to trade offers on the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday evening, with the parting mutually agreed upon and the sides agreeing a fresh start is best for both.

After 12 seasons and more than 45,000 passing yards, Matthew Stafford has apparently played his last game for the Detroit Lions.

Advertisement

Stafford, who turns 33 next month, has two years and $43 million remaining on a five-year deal he signed in 2017. At the time, it made him the highest-paid player in the NFL, but Spotrac ranks his $20 million total cash for the 2021 season as 11th among quarterbacks.

Despite rib, right thumb, ankle, and neck injuries, Stafford made all 16 starts for the Lions — the ninth time he’s done that in his 12 seasons — and ranked 12th in the NFL with both 4,084 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. His 96.3 rating was 14th, well ahead of Patriot Cam Newton’s 82.9.

Detroit has made just three playoff appearances with Stafford under center, losing on wild-card weekend after the 2011, 2014, and 2016 seasons. His 165 regular-season starts without a playoff victory are the second-most all time, behind only Jim Hart (180).

Matt Patricia, Stafford’s coach in Detroit for the past three seasons, will assist Bill Belichick and the Patriots next season after being fired by the Lions in November. MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke wrote after Patricia’s firing that Stafford was “not a fan of Patricia’s talking-down style” in his start as head coach, and that Meinke didn’t “think it was a toxic relationship at any point, but there was tension between the coach and his quarterback, period.”

Advertisement

He also noted former Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and his positivity helped change the tenor between the two.

“Patricia also softened some over time, wasn’t so toxic with players, and that’s a big reason why guys who weren’t around for 2018 tend to have a higher opinion of Patricia than guys who were. In the end, the Patricia-Stafford relationship was fine down the stretch,” Meinke wrote. “It just wasn’t always that way.”