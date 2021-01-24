Tom Brady has been proving doubters wrong his entire career, the Bucs’ win over the Packers is his best performance yet

Brady has made a career out of proving the doubters wrong, and the 2020 season was his best performance yet. Let us count the ways:

Can’t play past 40? He’s leading the Bucs to the Super Bowl at age 43.

Can’t win without Bill Belichick? Brady takes his new team to the Super Bowl in his first season — without the benefit of offseason practices or preseason games.

Can’t win on the road? He goes 3-0 in the playoffs on this postseason run, taking down Drew Brees at the Superdome and Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field.

Can’t throw the deep ball? Brady hit Scotty Miller on a gorgeous 39-yard touchdown right at the end of the half, and had big throws to Chris Godwin (52) and Mike Evans (27).

Can’t make the Super Bowl in your home stadium? Checkmate.

To think that entering December the Bucs were 7-5 and barely clinging onto a playoff spot. Now they have won seven straight games and are heading to the Super Bowl.

This may be Brady’s 10th Super Bowl run, but given all that he has accomplished this year with a new team, it’s definitely the best of his career.

▪ Brady certainly wasn’t perfect Sunday, but he played winning football, limiting mistakes and making big plays when he had to.

Brady threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, then added a quick touchdown to Cameron Brate to start the third quarter. Brady was on fire on third down, connecting on his first six throws for 141 yards and converting a huge one to Tyler Johnson in the second half.

However, Brady kept the game interesting by throwing an interception on three straight possessions in the second half. He took an unnecessary risk with one deep ball, and threw a little too high to Evans deep inside the red zone that could have led to another score. Entering the fourth quarter, it looked like Brady might blow an 18-point lead in the NFC Championship game, reminiscent of the 2006 AFC title game against Peyton Manning. Brady was fortunate that the Bucs’ defense came to play and forced the Packers to punt after two of the three interceptions.

But when the game was on the line, Brady made it happen. He moved the Bucs into field goal range with 3:28 left, then closed out the game with a couple of first downs. It was Brady’s fourth career postseason game with three interceptions (out of 44), but he’s 3-1 in those games.

▪ I said it last week, and won’t belabor the point too much, but it has to be said again: Why, again, is Brady doing this for the Bucs and not the Patriots? Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick have to be feeling pretty sheepish about this.

▪Packers fans are going to complain about the officiating, and they may have a point. The officiating was terrible all game long, with only six accepted penalties called and way too much clutching and grabbing allowed. But there’s no question that Kevin King pulled on Tyler Johnson’s jersey. Even if they hadn’t been calling it that way all game, that was definitely a penalty. You hate to see a game decided by a penalty, but it was the right call.

▪ And boy, did the Packers blow this game with several self-inflicted wounds. They gave up a free touchdown at the end of the first half with the worst defensive call of the season. They were the best red zone team all season (touchdowns on 80 percent), but went 2 of 4 against the Bucs. They wasted two interceptions from Brady in the second half, twice going three-and-out.

They went for 2 points too early, putting them down by 8 at the end of the game and making it tougher to tie. Equanimeous St. Brown also dropped the two-pointer, which was right in his stomach. And coach Matt LaFleur made a baffling decision at the end of the game to kick a field goal with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter on fourth and goal from the 9. LaFleur should have approached that as four-down territory, and changed his play-calling appropriately.

The Packers lost this game as much as the Bucs won it.

▪ Call of the year right before halftime by Bruce Arians and Brady to pull the punt team off the field with 13 seconds left in the second quarter and instead go for it on fourth-and-3 from about midfield. Brady picked up the first down, then threw a touchdown on the next play, getting a crucial 7 points.

▪ Conversely, Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine made the worst call of the year by playing single-high safety on Brady’s last-second touchdown to Miller. Don’t take it from me, just ask Tony Dungy.

“That may be the worst defensive design I’ve ever seen with eight seconds and no timeouts left,” Dungy tweeted. “I’m not sure how you play inside technique man to man and [not] just play zone and protect the sideline and the end zone? Amazing.”

▪ Aaron Rodgers was good, but not good enough. He threw for 346 yards, three touchdowns and a pick, but unlike Brady, didn’t make the winning plays when he needed to. Had he scrambled instead of throwing into double coverage on third down near the goal line on what turned out to be the team’s final possession, Rodgers may have had a touchdown. Rodgers couldn’t figure out the red zone offense all day. Rodgers is now 1-4 all time in the NFC Championship game, and hasn’t been to a Super Bowl in a decade. It’s a gaping hole in an otherwise stellar résumé.

Ben Volin