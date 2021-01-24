Trent Frederic’s trajectory continues to point up as part of Bruins’ youth movement

“He’s been great since the first game,” said veteran winger Brad Marchand , who saw the 6-foot-2-inch Frederic dish to Charlie Coyle in the second period to deliver a 3-1 lead. “He did a great job coming into camp, in really good shape and making the opening day roster. He’s been awesome. He’s not trying to do too much, he’s playing hard, winning battles, always kind of stirring stuff up … continues to get more and more comfortable with the pace and the puck. He just seems to make the right play all the time.”

Nearly five years after first pulling on a Bruins sweater, dating back to the day he was selected No. 29 overall in the 2016 draft, strapping left winger Trent Frederic posted his first NHL point Saturday night in the Bruins’ 6-1 thumping of the Flyers.

Now in his third pro season, after departing Wisconsin following his sophomore year in 2018, Frederic rode on a new line vs. the Flyers, paired up with Coyle at center and newcomer Craig Smith at right wing. It’s a heavy line that can skate, potentially thrive on puck possession, pick up some points and generally create matchup headaches for the opposition.

Advertisement

Frederic has yet to fight in his five games this season, but he has shown an edge, just in the general nature of his play and in some specific incidents — such as a jawing session with P.K. Subban in which the veteran Devils defenseman didn’t seem eager to move the conversation beyond body language.

“The abrasiveness, we welcome it,” noted coach Bruce Cassidy. “It’s one of the things we talk to him about. You don’t have to go out there and be a goof, but you know, get to the net, finish your checks, be ornery, [tick] some people off. Whatever it needs to be, and I think he’s bought into all those things.”

Advertisement

Trent Frederic reacts after a goal by Bruins linemate Craig Smith (not pictured), to the chagrin of Flyers goalie Carter Hart during Saturday night's game. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Overall, the Bruins hope Frederic is central to a much-needed youth surge, a wave that could prove capable of taking over for an aging group of core talent. Cassidy thus far has not been shy about doling out minutes to newbies Jakub Zboril (D), Jeremy Lauzon (D), Jack Studnicka (C/RW) and Frederic, all of them contributing to a 3-1-1 record the Bruins will carry into Tuesday night’s Garden matchup with the Penguins.

It was a belief in those kids that, in part, led to GM Don Sweeney allowing veteran defensemen Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug to walk as free agents in the off-season, as well take on Smith, ex of Nashville, as his only pricey free agent (3 years, $9.3M).

“Freddy, only a matter of time, you know, the more ice time he gets,” said Cassidy, “especially with [Coyle and Smith], he’s around the puck, and he made a really high-end play [Saturday].”

In control of the puck on left wing off the rush, Frederic eyed Coyle breaking toward the net and dished a diagonal pass that his center one-touched over Flyers goalie Carter Hart for the two-goal lead at 17:50 of the second period.

“First and foremost, he’s a big strong kid that can skate,” Smith said. “If he uses his legs, I think he can gain confidence from that. You can see he wants to do the right things. He’s talkative on the bench. I think he’s open to changing things on the ice. He was funneling pucks. I think he has an underrated shot that he can use a little bit more.”

Advertisement

Zboril, riding with Kevan Miller on the third D pairing, also picked up an assist for his first NHL point. Studnicka again lined up on the right on the second line centered by David Krejci, while Lauzon also recorded an assist in his No. 1 D pairing with Charlie McAvoy.

“We need those contributions from the younger guys,” Cassidy said. “Certainly they don’t have to carry the team, but when they pitch in, everyone feels good about their game, including the [organization’s] development guys, the work they’ve put into Freddy and Zboril — Jack last year and [Lauzon]. That bodes well for the organization when these guys can do their job and push the group. I think they did that very well.”

The key is the follow-through, doing what it takes to stay in the lineup, be part of the next wave. Ryan Donato and Danton Heinen are just two recent examples of highly-touted kids who showed varying degrees of spark, only to be moved when the front office became convinced they wouldn’t fulfill their promise.

Donato (now in San Jose) went to the Wild in a swap for Coyle, and Heinen to Anaheim for Nick Ritchie.

During a recent intermission when the Bruins weren’t playing well, noted Cassidy, he overheard team captain Patrice Bergeron addressing the younger players in the room.

Advertisement

“I think it’s knowing you belong,” said Cassidy, when asked what is often the key to young players engaging, moving forward with their NHL careers. “I heard Bergy say, ‘You’re all here for a reason, so just play.’ And no truer words for these guys. You’re here for a reason. You’ve made it. You’ve [been able to] beat some people out for jobs. So now have the confidence to know that, but accept the challenges from the staff.

“I told all four of them after the game how well I thought they played. I’m proud of them. I told Zboril, Lauzon, Freddy, Studnicka. But you’re going to get pushed here. It’s the way we do things.”

Providence begins Monday

The AHL Bruins, aka the WannaB’s, finally begin their formal training camp Monday at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, their practice home while the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, their home in Providence, remains a COVID testing and vaccination site.

According to John Ferguson, Jr., the AHL club’s GM, coaches and administrators will maintain their offices at the Dunk, which the club also will use for team meetings and dryland workouts. Otherwise, players will keep their gear at Lynch for on-ice practices.

The WannaB’s will face Hartford in a pair of exhibition games, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, then open the regular-season schedule Feb. 5 vs. Bridgeport, a 1 p.m. faceoff at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough. All of the club’s home games are scheduled to be in Marlborough, although Ferguson said there’s a chance one or two will be staged at the club’s Warrior practice facility in Brighton.

Advertisement

“It would be a great experience for some of them to get the chance to play there,” said Ferguson, “potentially in front of Cam [Neely] and Don, and see the facility. So we are keeping that possibility open. Not as the primary venue, obviously, but I think it would be a nice touch if we could pull it off.”

Defenseman Steven Kampfer, who exited the varsity training camp to tend to a family emergency in Michigan, is expected in the WannaB’s camp, as well as Russian center Pavel Shen, a 2018 draft pick who played last season in Providence.

The AHL expects the ongoing pandemic will raise some challenges in terms of player availability and roster sizes. Per league mandate, noted Ferguson, a game will not be called off unless one team on a given night is unable to dress a minimum 14 skaters and two goalies.

The Bruins varsity did not skate on Sunday and there were no media availabilities. Practice resumes Monday morning at Warrior, at which time there will an update on the conditions of Matt Grzelcyk and Ondrej Kase. Grzelcyk, dinged up in consecutive games, sat out the Flyers game Saturday. Kase, presumably dealing again with a concussion, was injured in the second game this season against the Devils, rubbed out on the rear wall by Miles Wood … Winners of three in a row, the Penguins played the Rangers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. Ex-UNH goalie Casey DeSmith has seen a little more action (2-0-0 before Sunday night) in the Pens net than expected, amid a rocky start by Tristan Jarry, the tender of choice once Matt Murray was dealt to Ottawa … The Bruins on Saturday will face ex-captain Zdeno Chara in the first of back-to-backs in Washington. Big Z has been averaging 19:33 of ice time with the Caps, who played host to the Sabres on Sunday. Ex-Bruin backliner Colin Miller scored his first of the season on the power play for the Sabres in their 4-3 shootout victory.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.