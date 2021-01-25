Boylston’s Lazour brothers give their songs from ‘Cairo’ a second life

But the Lazours don’t consider their own record, “Flap My Wings: Songs from We Live in Cairo,” a cast album in the conventional sense, even though it features nearly all of the songs from their auspicious breakthrough musical, “We Live in Cairo.” Inspired by the events of the 2011 Egyptian Revolution, “We Live in Cairo” received its world premiere at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge in 2019.

“You fall in love with the albums first,” Patrick says. “It’s how you first get to know many of these shows.”

Growing up in the small town of Boylston, near Worcester, Daniel and Patrick Lazour found their way into musical theater through cast albums. Two of their father’s favorites, “Evita” and “Les Miserables,” played on repeat in the family’s Jeep Cherokee. As teenagers, they graduated to records of Broadway shows including “Rent,” “Spring Awakening,” and “Sweeney Todd.”

“It’s not a souvenir of the musical, in the way that a lot of cast albums are,” says Daniel, 26.

Instead of re-creating the songs as originally envisioned for the stage, the album, released Monday, emphasizes new interpretations and harnesses contributions from singers and musicians who inspired the score of “We Live in Cairo” and even some of its characters. Those artists include Ramy Essam, whose voice and music became synonymous with the Tahrir Square protests; Hamed Sinno, an indie-queer icon and gay frontman of the popular Lebanese alt-rock band Mashrou’ Leila, which has been banned from performing in some Arab countries; and Emel Mathlouthi, the so-called voice of the Tunisian revolution best known for her protest anthem “Kelmti Horra” (“My Word Is Free”). Cast members from the ART production are also featured on the record, which arrives on the 10th anniversary of the Tahrir Square protests.

“We really wanted to honor that dialogue we are having with the Arab world and Arab activists and true revolutionaries,” says Patrick, 29.

The cover of "Flap My Wings: Songs from We Live in Cairo."

The Lazours, who are of Lebanese descent, were surprised and thrilled that they were able to corral many of the singer-songwriters who influenced their show. “All of these major artists agreed to take a song and interpret it in a way that they felt best suited it and best suited their memories of the revolution and of that time in history,” Patrick says.

Essam collaborates with the Lazours on the rousing “Tahrir Is Now.” Sinno teams up with them on the electrifying protest anthem “Genealogy of Revolution.” Mathlouthi performs on the sorrowful yet soaring “Living Here,” a song inspired by her own “Kelmti Horra.” The Lazours themselves take center stage on the mournful Sufjan Stevens-esque ballad of injustice, “Flap My Wings.”

In the show, demonstrators flood the streets near Tahrir Square in 2011, wielding cameras, guitars, and spray cans to protest widespread police brutality and advocate for democratic reforms and new social and economic freedoms. The musical captured the resolute energy and optimistic sense of possibility that reverberated across the Arab world during the 18 days of the Egyptian uprising, as well as the sorrow and despondency of the revolution’s failures.

With “Flap My Wings,” the brothers were able to weave in some of the more delicate and nuanced musical elements they couldn’t pull off in a score aimed for the stage. “We went back and stripped it down to some of our original impulses,” Daniel says. “So you really can see a lot of the subtler things that we were trying to do, and that’s exciting to the music nerd in me.”

The Lazours have long seemed poised for success. They wrote three shows that were staged at a community theater in Boylston while they were still teenagers, heralding promising careers ahead. “We Live in Cairo” marked the Lazours’ professional debut and earned them a Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater, an honor that’s also gone to future Tony winners Anaïs Mitchell (“Hadestown”) and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“Dear Evan Hansen”).

While “Flap My Wings” could help generate interest for a second production of “We Live in Cairo,” the Lazours also hope the record will strike a chord with listeners who know nothing about the show. “Everybody I’ve talked to is like, ‘Wow! I feel like this can stand on its own,’ ” Daniel says.

“If productions [of ‘Cairo’] happen in the future,” Patrick adds, “it’s probably going to be because people can listen to the music, people can get obsessed with the music, people can dream into the show via the music in a way that many of us musical theater kids used to do.”

“Flap My Wings: Songs from We Live in Cairo” is available via iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. The Lazours will headline “Flap My Wings: 10 Years Since Tahrir Square,” part of the ART’s Civically Speaking series, Monday at 5 p.m. The event will feature music, video, and conversation with the Lazours, “We Live in Cairo” director Taibi Magar, celebrated Egyptian artist Ganzeer, and Tarek Masoud from Harvard’s Kennedy School. Registration is free. Visit www.AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/FlapMyWings.