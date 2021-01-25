TV disagreements are the fun part of the job

A. Oh yes indeed. I am regularly at odds with readers — or at least readers that I hear from. And I’m betting every TV critic has a collection of them too, those shows on which their opinions are firmly at the opposite end of the spectrum from the bulk of readers. It seems healthy to me.

Q. Are there shows that you don’t like that readers seem to love — or vice versa? Does that affect how you write about them in the Globe, when you know readers will probably disagree with you?

I remember disliking “Everybody Loves Raymond” when it was still airing in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and hearing plenty about it. I found it a bit old-fashioned in terms of gender roles, with Ray’s wife, Debra, as the shrewish buzzkill and Ray’s mother as the shrewish meddler who is unkind to her daughter-in-law. But there were many loyal fans of the Top 10 sitcom who took issue with me.

I liked “The Walking Dead” for a quarter of a minute, thinking it might offer up a compelling microcosm of human behavior in extremis; now I find it cheesy as can be, and I can’t understand why it’s so popular. Those zombies just make me want to laugh. I also had the briefest of moments onboard “The Big Bang Theory,” but I quickly began to find it grating and silly. While I liked the idea of a hangout comedy featuring the geekiest of ensembles, the writing and the repetition and the brighter-than-bright lighting ruined it for me. Readers have chided me about both.

Meanwhile, “Seinfeld” is one of my all-time favorites, and I still watch reruns of it when I’m in the mood, which is regularly. But there are many readers — some of whom are my good friends — who just cannot tolerate it.

A few things about all this. I don’t ever alter my opinion of a show based on whether it has a big audience or not. That would be a bad idea for so many reasons, not least of all that it would degrade my point of view over time. If it’s a popular series, I’m probably going to write about it at some point, and I’m going to be as honest as I can.

I love having disagreements about TV shows. It’s part of the pleasure of my job, debating what’s good or bad about this or that. The conversation can be fun, and it can also be instructive. I had an extremely negative response to the reality show “Intervention,” which got addicts to use on TV by misleading them about the nature of the series, then surprised them with a filmed gathering to get them into rehab. I didn’t like the idea of active addicts signing releases, I didn’t like abusing their trust, and I didn’t like using people hitting bottom for the purpose of entertainment.

Readers schooled me, though, among other things noting that the series helped families of addicts feel less alone and it also gave them a roadmap to help their loved ones. I heard them, and felt a little less disgust about the show, which I believe I called “vile,” a word I don’t use often.

Finally, even when I hear that a reader adores a show that I despise, I do not judge them. That would be pointless. We all have different opinions, thank goodness. Insert horse race metaphor here.

MATTHEW GILBERT

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.