Having trouble getting over a high school breakup

I saw that he was posting really x-rated things on social media and following other people in the area, and I got jealous, so I deleted all social media. I plan to go back and re-download soon. I know this is a stupid high school relationship, but I feel awful. It was kind of out of the blue.

Q. I am an 18-year-old high school senior who just had a breakup with my boyfriend. We were only together for about three months, but it was the first time I ever cared deeply about someone. He was the first person I dreamed about a future with, and the first guy who made me feel a spark. I really want him back. However, we only broke up three days ago, and I know I might just be saying this because of how recent our breakup was. That being said, he still wants to be friends.

He says that we broke up due to his depression, the distance, and COVID, but I think we broke up because I wanted to talk with him too much. I blame myself and I can’t live with myself. Please help.

A. I want to start by saying that I’m sorry you’re going through this, and that you’re not alone. Breakups — the ones that are out of our control — feel terrible. The second-guessing, the loneliness, the wondering … it’s all part of the process. Yes, some breakups are pretty effortless, for whatever reason, but many of them involve some kind of grief. It is real loss, so don’t feel bad about the misery. It’s not a “stupid high school relationship.” No such thing.

The relationship did mean a lot, which is why it’s best to give yourself some real time to get over it. You shouldn’t be bombarded with his social media posts. There’s no reason to re-download anything. At the very least, don’t follow him. It’s not rude to block or unfollow; it’s called self-care. It’s good for you. Also, it’s too early for friendship. If he asks, tell him you need time to reset.

Let’s say you’re right about the breakup and that it ended because you wanted to talk to him a lot. All that means is that he’s not a match for you. You deserve someone who’s psyched to communicate. And really, the reasons he gave do seem real.

I know it doesn’t help to hear “this is normal, you’ll get through it over time.” After a breakup in my 30s someone told me that, and I wanted to scream ... despite being in my 30s. But those people turned out to be right. After developing new routines, calling on friends, making more friends, admitting when other people were cute, etc., I was able to put the breakup in my past. I started to get excited about who I might meet in the future.

COVID doesn’t help the getting-over-it process, but please try to stay busy. Give your attention to people who make you laugh. Watch good shows (or TikTok or whatever you like). Breathe every day and think about the cool things you might do over the next few years.

Honey, you hurt because this just happened. Keep up with whatever activities you like and each day it will get easier. You’ll find someone who makes you feel like this guy did or better.

The first heartbreak is the worst heartbreak. Paradoxically, your future will be full of more meaningful and important relationships once you let this broken one go.

It’s like ripping off a Band-Aid, still a little tender, eventually starts to itch, becomes a nuisance, then eventually heals and you forget it ever happened. A few of the bad ones leave a scar, but this one won’t.

If he says he just wants to be friends, it’s OK to say, “No thank you, I decline,” and leave it at that. Your relationship is broken right now, and you need distance so you can stop reacting and instead contemplate what you can learn from this.

As a talker, I say if the guy you’re dating doesn’t want to talk with you, you need to look for someone who chats it up. I know you think he’ll change, but either he’s the silent type or he’s not finding common ground to develop a conversation. Go find the next ex-boyfriend. You’re 18.

