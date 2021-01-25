‘Love you, kiddo.’ Watch Tom Brady’s mic’d up conversation with his son following Sunday’s big win

It turns out Brady was mic’d up for Sunday’s game by NFL Films, who released the full audio of Brady and his son’s sweet conversation on Monday.

Brady walked over to the stands at Lambeau Field, looking to share a moment with his son. Everyone watching the game at home could hear Brady ask “Can I say hi to my son?” before the two shared a hug.

In the first moments after winning the NFC title, Tom Brady had one person he wanted to see: his eldest son, Jack.

“[Laughs] Love you, kiddo,” Brady said.

“I love you,” Jack replied.

“How about that?” Brady asked.

“Good job!” Jack said.

“We’re going to go to the Super Bowl, baby! What do you think?” Brady said.

“Let’s go!” Jack said.

“Way to go. I’ll see you – I’ll call you a little bit later,” Brady said.

“Alright, I love you,” Jack said.

“Alright, love you, kiddo,” Brady said before heading back to the field.





Brady told NBC Sports’ Peter King that Jack really wanted to be at Sunday’s game, saying of the moment that it “doesn’t get any better for a dad than that.”

“He was gonna freeze his butt off here, and so I called him on Friday,” Brady told King. “I said, ‘Are you sure you wanna go?’ He’s like, ‘Dad, I wanna go.’ For him to be there and to see it just makes it so special for me. I hope it’s as special for him as it is for me.”

Jack, 13, is the son that Brady had with actress Bridget Moynihan. She also expressed her joy for Brady.

“Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did,” Moynihan wrote in an Instagram post with a picture of Brady and their son. “Congratulations @buccaneers.”