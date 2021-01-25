Baker sending up to 700 National Guard members back to Washington, D.C. for security to help Secret Service

“These guard members will be traveling to Washington in the coming days and are expected to return to the Commonwealth on February 23,” the statement said. “This mission is separate from the 500 personnel who served last week in DC in support of inauguration events and returned home to Massachusetts over the weekend.”

The guard deployment was confirmed in a statement from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. The statement didn’t specify how the guard troops would help the Secret Service.

Governor Charlie Baker on Monday signed an order authorizing the deployment of up to 700 Massachusetts Air and Army National Guard personnel to Washington, D.C. to support the US Secret Service, officials said.

According to the statement, the Massachusetts National Guard will ensure appropriate force protection measures are implemented before, and throughout, the mission.

“This includes pre-departure screenings, COVID-19 testing, and mandatory mask wear. Additionally, Soldiers and Airmen will have individual rooms while deployed to the D.C. area to further reduce risks during this pandemic,” the statement said.

Officials said the new deployment won’t hamper the ability of the Massachusetts National Guard to respond to and assist local cities and towns with any emergencies, should their help be needed.

“The Massachusetts National Guard trains regularly with military, law enforcement, and civilian agencies to provide a broad spectrum of services in support of security, logistics, disaster relief, and other missions,” the statement said. “The Guard has a proven track record of success supporting civilian authorities and their frequent side-by-side training with state and local first responders makes them well-suited for this mission.”

The guard troops who were deployed earlier to Washington to help with security at President Biden’s inauguration ceremony returned home late Saturday afternoon, ending a historic deployment during which they assisted the peaceful transition of power after an eruption of deadly violence at the US Capitol earlier this month.

Outside the armory in Melrose, a giant American flag suspended from the ladders of two fire trucks greeted members of the 182nd Infantry Regiment as they rolled into the city at 5:18 p.m. Saturday.

Residents gathered in the bitter cold to wave flags and show off signs that they had made to honor the troops’ homecoming. The show of support was organized by Melrose Mayor Paul Brodeur, who had addressed the soldiers at the armory before they left for the inauguration last weekend.

Baker had activated about 500 National Guard members to provide security at Biden’s inauguration following the deadly attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6 by a mob of supporters of former president Donald J. Trump.

Across the country, nearly 26,000 Guard troops were deployed to Washington, D.C., where their presence at the inauguration was a reminder of the violence earlier this month that claimed the lives of five people and prompted House lawmakers to impeach Trump a second time.

Federal authorities reviewed Guard members assigned to the inauguration, and pulled a dozen from the assignment, including two for possible links to right-wing extremist movements, according to US Defense Department officials. None of those soldiers were from Massachusetts, officials have said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

