Brush fire erupts along Cape Cod Bike Trail; sparked by disposal of woodstove ashes

Firefighters battled a brush fire that broke out along the Cape Cod Bike Trail in Wellfleet Sunday, tearing through an area of approximately 6,000 feet, according to fire officials.
Wellfleet firefighters responded to the area behind 15 Captain Bellamy Road at around 11:33 a.m. Sunday, Wellfleet fire officials wrote in a Facebook post. The fire was caused by improper disposal of woodstove ashes, fire officials said.
Wellfleet Fire Chief Rich Pauley said crews initially had difficulty accessing the area of the fire due to its location along the narrow bike path.
“Trying to get to it was just a little bit difficult at first,” he said.
Firefighters battled the fire for about 20 minutes before putting it out, and stayed at the scene of the fire for an additional 40 minutes to check for hot spots and overhaul the area, according to Wellfleet fire.
Pauley said putting out the fire was a pretty straightforward process, but complicated slightly by the cold.
“It just slows everyone down,” he said. “There’s a lot of environmental issues to be concerned about.”
More than 2,000 gallons of water were deployed in an effort to put out the fire, according to Wellfleet fire.
