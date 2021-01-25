Brush fire erupts along Cape Cod Bike Trail; sparked by disposal of woodstove ashes

Firefighters battled a brush fire that broke out along the Cape Cod Bike Trail in Wellfleet Sunday, tearing through an area of approximately 6,000 feet, according to fire officials.

Wellfleet firefighters responded to the area behind 15 Captain Bellamy Road at around 11:33 a.m. Sunday, Wellfleet fire officials wrote in a Facebook post. The fire was caused by improper disposal of woodstove ashes, fire officials said.

Wellfleet Fire Chief Rich Pauley said crews initially had difficulty accessing the area of the fire due to its location along the narrow bike path.