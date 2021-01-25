Cambridge educators vote no confidence in superintendent over school reopening plans

The group also included an addendum, citing examples of the alleged white supremacy culture within the school district. For example, the association wrote, district leaders have allegedly been defensive when faced with questions and have “repeatedly denied” educators the opportunity for “power-sharing.” The association also said that the district has a “fear of open conflict” and values quantity over quality when it comes to the number of students who have access to in-person learning.

About 83.6 percent of the Cambridge Educators Association voted Friday to approve the resolution of no confidence, which states that the district has rooted its reopening plans in “white supremacy culture.”

Cambridge educators have voted no confidence in Dr. Kenneth N. Salim, the School Committee, and “decision-making structures” in Cambridge Public Schools over plans for resuming and expanding in-person instruction during the pandemic.

“The district’s re-opening process and plans have been consistently rooted in White Supremacy Culture, the dominant norms and behaviors that promote white supremacy regardless of our intentions,” the association wrote in its resolution.

The association also wrote in its resolution that the district is putting expectations on educators that are “unmanageable and unsustainable.”

The vote of no confidence came less than two weeks after Salim announced plans to step down as superintendent at the end of the academic year in June. Salim cited personal reasons and said at the time that it was “one of the most difficult decisions of my professional career.”

In a joint statement Friday, following the association’s no confidence vote, Salim and Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui called the resolution “a strategy of division” that teachers unions in other communities have taken during the pandemic. The Boston Teachers Union approved a vote of no confidence in Superintendent Brenda Cassellius in December over her handling of school reopening amid the pandemic.

“Ultimately, we have to decide what is best for the entire school district — even as we recognize that some people will disagree,” they wrote. “We know how much students and families are struggling through the pandemic. We know that school building closures have led to tremendous setbacks in our students’ emotional, physical, and academic wellbeing. We know that schools need to and can be a safe environment for all.”

Salim said he has “met regularly” with association president Dan Monahan “to hear teachers’ concerns and discuss possible solutions.”

“We acknowledge that our educators are facing unprecedented challenges supporting students and families, whether they are teaching remotely or in-person,” Salim and Siddiqui wrote. “We know that many educators are concerned and have worries about the risks associated with COVID-19.”

The association also approved two other resolutions on Friday. One resolution demands that the district follow recommendations from the association’s Educators of Color Coalition regarding school reopening. The other resolution demands a “community-driven” process for choosing the city’s next superintendent.

“We have no confidence in existing policy-makers and processes to accomplish a co-created, community-driven, and anti-racist process of selecting the next Superintendent,” the association wrote.





Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.