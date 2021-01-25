Child flown to Boston hospital after fall from ski lift at Blue Hills Ski Area

A child who fell from a ski lift at the Blue Hills Ski Area on Monday was taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital and is expected to survive, the Canton Fire Department said.
The child, who was not identified, has serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by Canton Fire Department paramedics, the department said on Twitter.
Canton police referred a reporter to the fire department for information on the incident. Officials at the Blue Hills Ski Area could not immediately be reached late Monday afternoon.
Canton Fire paramedics treated a child who fell from the ski lift with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Thanks to Boston Medflight for a quick response and to our partners at Canton PD, MSP and Blue Hills Ski Patrol. @CantonMAPolice @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/W3XeEEDQ9i— Canton Fire (@CantonFire1) January 25, 2021
