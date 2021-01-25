fb-pixel Skip to main content

Child flown to Boston hospital after fall from ski lift at Blue Hills Ski Area

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated January 25, 2021, 1 hour ago
Blue Hills Ski Area is shown in a 2011 file photo.
Blue Hills Ski Area is shown in a 2011 file photo.george rizer

A child who fell from a ski lift at the Blue Hills Ski Area on Monday was taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital and is expected to survive, the Canton Fire Department said.

The child, who was not identified, has serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by Canton Fire Department paramedics, the department said on Twitter.

Canton police referred a reporter to the fire department for information on the incident. Officials at the Blue Hills Ski Area could not immediately be reached late Monday afternoon.

