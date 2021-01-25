Here’s where Senate Republicans stand on convicting Donald Trump

While the House moved swiftly to impeach Donald Trump after he incited a mob that attacked the Capitol building earlier this month, the Senate is gearing up for another trial.

Once the trial gets underway, whether Trump is convicted comes down to math. Specifically, will 17 Republicans join all 50 Democrats in voting to convict? If so, it sets up the possibility of stripping Trump of the opportunity to ever run for office again. To see if there is a path to 17, take a look at the “convict” and the “senators to watch” categories. “Senators to watch” are those those who have either given an indication they’re open to conviction or have a reason to do so. At the moment, there isn’t a path to 17, even using this generous metric.