Man, 37, to plead guilty in federal case alleging he fired 11 shots at police officers during violence in Boston on June 1

Lelling’s office said Boampong has agreed to plead guilty in federal court in Boston to one count each of interfering with a law enforcement officer during the commission of a civil disorder; receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment for a felony offense; and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees.

In a statement, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office identified the defendant as John Boampong , 37. His federal public defender didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment.

A Boston man will plead guilty to federal charges alleging he fired 11 shots at police officers in the city early on June 1 amid violence that followed largely peaceful protests the night before, when demonstrators marched to decry the murder of George Floyd, authorities said.

His plea deal says both sides have agreed to recommend a prison term of 42 to 63 months, legal filings show. A hearing date hasn’t been set. The presiding judge will ultimately hand down the sentence.

“John Boampong incited panic downtown after he fired 11 rounds in the direction of police officers and civilians, with a firearm he was not allowed to carry. His appalling actions put everyone—including officers who were there to ensure public safety—in danger,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, in the statement from Lelling’s office.

Bonavolonta said the case “should serve as a reminder that the FBI and our law enforcement partners will bring all of our investigative resources to bear on those who choose to instigate violence under the guise of peaceful protests.”

According to the statement, what began as a peaceful demonstration during the day on May 31 in Boston to protest the killing of Floyd - a Black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes while Floyd was handcuffed - devolved later that night and into the next morning into a public safety emergency.

Early on June 1, Lelling’s office said, there were “widespread acts of violence, vandalism, looting and destruction of police property, including the burning of at least one police vehicle on Tremont Street. Some people threw rocks, bricks and commercially-available explosives, such as M-80s, at police officers. Numerous police officers were injured.”

Boampong, Lelling’s office said, was driving his car around 3:00 a.m. June 1 near the corner of Arlington Street and Boylston streets, close to a store that had been looted, when police officers told him and his passengers to leave the area.

The occupants of the car, the statement said, initially failed to comply and became “verbally combative” with police. Then Boampong, prosecutors said, reversed his car, prompting police to tell him to stop since another vehicle and officers were in the way.

However, the statement said, Boampong kept moving in reverse and drove away. He later returned, unleashing momentary chaos that sent police ducking for cover, according to Lelling’s office.

“Shortly thereafter, he returned to the area, parked on Providence Street, and shot at least 11 times toward officers, including a deputized federal officer,” the statement said. “The officers took cover by bracing or ducking behind cars and other objects. Bullets broke through the windows of two apartments above ground level in a building behind some of the officers.”

When police later stopped Boampong’s car, prosecutors said, they spotted a Sig Sauer P230 9mm firearm lying on the front passenger side floormat. Testing confirmed his fingerprints were on the gun, according to the statement.

And at the time of the shooting incident, authorities said, Boampong was barred from having a firearm because he faced pending state charges that carried possible sentences of more than a year upon conviction. The status of the state case wasn’t immediately clear Monday.

Boampong, Lelling’s office said, has remained in custody since his arrest in June.

“We’ve seen protests time and again over the past year. While protesting is a constitutionally protected right, endangering the lives of law enforcement and the public is a crime,” Lelling said in the statement. “Whether that takes place in the streets of Boston or our nation’s capital, you can be assured that federal law enforcement will investigate those who engage in violence and destruction and hold them to account.”

His words were echoed in the statement by Boston police Commissioner William G. Gross.

“With an illegal firearm, John Boampong shot in the direction of my police officers while thousands of people were expressing their First Amendment rights on June 1, 2020,” Gross said. “I hope today’s guilty plea will remind people that the Boston Police Department will continue to work with our partners in the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Attorney’s Office to send a clear message that committing violent crime in our city, against our residents, and my officers, will not be tolerated.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.