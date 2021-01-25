Man fatally injured when car stuck under truck on Mass. Pike ramp in Weston

A man was fatally injured early Monday when the car he was driving got stuck underneath a tractor-trailer and was dragged for some distance before breaking free as both vehicles were exiting the Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston, State Police said.

Troopers responded to the Exit 123 ramp in Weston around 1:45 a.m., where they found the damaged car and the tractor-trailer, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio. The operator of the truck was not injured in the accident, State Police said.

State Police believe the man was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry eastbound on the Turnpike when he entered the Exit 123 ramp. The car straddled both lanes of the exit, causing the driver’s side front to hit the right rear of the tractor-trailer and became stuck underneath the larger vehicle, State Police said.