Man and woman shot in apartment in Salem

Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man and woman at an apartment in Salem Sunday night, authorities said.
Salem police responded to a report of gunshots at the apartment on Perkins Street at approximately 8:25 p.m. and found the two victims, a 30-year-old Salem woman and 33-year-old Lynn man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a press release.
Both victims exited the residence under their own power and were taken to a hospital in Boston. As of Monday morning, both victims remained hospitalized in “serious / critical condition,” and police were still trying to identify the assailant, who remains at large, the release said.
Police said the shootings did not appear to be random act and the victims may know their attacker.
Acting Police Chief Dennis King said detectives are actively investigating the double shooting and hope to apprehend the shooter as soon as possible.
“Incidents like that which happened on Perkins Street last night are traumatic and effect our entire community,” King said in the press release. “We want the community to know that our detectives are working diligently to locate and apprehend the shooter and bring a sense of safety back to the neighborhood. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Salem Police Criminal Investigations Division at 978-745-9700 or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.
