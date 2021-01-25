Man and woman shot in apartment in Salem

Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man and woman at an apartment in Salem Sunday night, authorities said.

Salem police responded to a report of gunshots at the apartment on Perkins Street at approximately 8:25 p.m. and found the two victims, a 30-year-old Salem woman and 33-year-old Lynn man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a press release.

Both victims exited the residence under their own power and were taken to a hospital in Boston. As of Monday morning, both victims remained hospitalized in “serious / critical condition,” and police were still trying to identify the assailant, who remains at large, the release said.