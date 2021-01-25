Needham High School goes all remote after apparent in-school transmission of COVID-19

“Needham High School is remote this current week,” Sicotte wrote. “Doing so allows us time to thoroughly contact trace each of our recent cases, and to reset on all of the safety measures we have followed in and out of the building that has allowed us to be safely in-person for so long this year.”

Sicotte confirmed the case tally via email and said the school will remain all-remote throughout the week.

Officials at Needham High School believe they’ve seen their first instance of in-school transmission of COVID-19 after 21 recent positive cases among students, Principal Aaron Sicotte said Monday.

He added that in “total since last weekend, we have had 21 positive cases among our students. We also believe we have our first case of in-school transmission, although there are enough unknown variables that we can not completely confirm that. We expect to return to our hybrid model on Monday, February 1st.”

The Globe reported earlier this month that many Massachusetts school districts were returning from winter break in a remote-only model to prevent in-school and further community transmission.

In addition, the newspaper ran an op-ed Jan. 3 from Congressman Jake Auchincloss, a Newton Democrat, in which he wrote that while “we wait for widespread vaccination throughout the nation and the world, public officials should use emerging technology to scale COVID-19 testing and get students back into classrooms.”

Mass testing measures provide a way forward, he wrote.

“Mass testing is already sustaining in-person learning,” he wrote. “More than 100 colleges in the Northeast have been using the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to process over 45,000 COVID-19 tests a day. That testing, in combination with masks and distancing, is minimizing outbreaks. Students have been in class since August.”

