Person found dead after fire sweeps through mobile home in Epsom, N.H.

One person was found dead after a fire in a mobile home in Epsom, N.H., Sunday night, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to 19 Breezy Acres in Epsom at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s office. One victim was discovered dead inside the mobile home after the fire was extinguished, according to the statement.

No one else was injured in the fire, the statement said.