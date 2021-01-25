Person found dead after fire sweeps through mobile home in Epsom, N.H.

One person was found dead after a fire in a mobile home in Epsom, N.H., Sunday night, fire officials said.
Firefighters were called to 19 Breezy Acres in Epsom at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s office. One victim was discovered dead inside the mobile home after the fire was extinguished, according to the statement.
No one else was injured in the fire, the statement said.
Identification of the victim and the cause of death are pending an autopsy scheduled to take place Monday, according to the statement.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, the statement said.
No further information was available.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @charliemckenna9.
