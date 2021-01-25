The Raimondo-to-McKee transition isn’t going smoothly

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’ll bet you that Bill Belichick isn’t feeling great this morning. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 109,735 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 829 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 4.5 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 20.1 percent. The state announced seven more deaths, bringing the total to 2,083. There were 352 people in the hospital, and 52,925 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine.

You might have noticed that neither Governor Gina Raimondo nor Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee attended last week’s COVID-19 press conference at The Vets in Providence.

Raimondo’s absence was planned, but McKee says he wasn’t invited. That’s a bit a problem considering that McKee will be Rhode Island’s governor once the US Senate confirms Raimondo as Commerce secretary.

While the two leaders have tried to play nice in public since Raimondo was nominated to join President Joe Biden’s cabinet earlier this month, McKee spent the weekend telling plenty of people (including me) that he is adding his own members to a COVID-19 advisory team and plans to speed up the vaccination timeline for teachers and people over the age of 65.

He also said that he should be speaking at the weekly press conferences (this is probably true) and it appears this could be the week that a whole bunch of high-level Raimondo appointees are told to pack their bags as McKee begins to roll out his cabinet selections.

There are two parallel stories playing out in state government right now, one that matters for the health of all Rhode Islanders and another that involves one set of loyalists in the governor’s office being replaced with a different set of loyalists in the governor’s office.

On the vaccine side, the Raimondo administration is pleading with Rhode Islanders to have patience. The state is only getting about 14,000 doses a week, so it is prioritizing high-risk patients, frontline health providers, and people over the age of 75. McKee wants to also prioritize teachers and people over the age of 65, but simply being sworn in as governor doesn’t grant you the magic ability to produce more doses of vaccine.

McKee is trying to strike a hopeful tone while being careful to not overpromise and underdeliver. His argument is that closely aligning with the Biden administration on vaccine rollout (the administration also supports a 65+ plan) will give Rhode Island an advantage when more doses become available.

On the behind-the-scenes maneuvering side: It’s no secret that Raimondo’s administration has never treated McKee’s office particularly well, and that’s now playing out on a brighter stage. Raimondo’s team is very East Side of Providence, and McKee’s team is very Blackstone Valley, and the two have fundamentally different approaches to… just about everything.

There no obvious right or wrong strategy, but here’s a piece of advice for each side: Team Raimondo should probably stop sending snarky text messages to one another every time McKee does something “GMR” wouldn’t do. And Team McKee should probably take a more-nuanced approach to solving the state’s most pressing problems than “consultants bad, mayors good.”

⚓ Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott and Attorney General Peter Neronha are expected to appear in front of the Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics, and Oversight at 5 p.m.

⚓ The future of the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is unclear as Governor Gina Raimondo prepares to depart for Washington, D.C., but the corporation’s board meets at 5 p.m.

⚓ Providence’s Equal Pay task force is meeting virtually at 6 p.m.

