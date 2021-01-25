Snow is coming, but no big storm — at least not until weekend

—That dreaded word — snow — is back in the forecast this week, but don’t get too excited if you want a major storm. Snowfall has been below average this January with temperatures above freezing. Although I don’t see any big storms this week, we are going to see some snow. Meanwhile, temperatures are definitely not going to be above average.

The weekend winds have slackened and the workweek is starting on a bright and sunny note. Temperatures will reach a bit above freezing this afternoon under the brilliant blue sky. A warm front is going to approach the area tomorrow. Clouds will take over and some light snow or snow showers should develop by dark. This is not an important system. Overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday, we could see a coating to a couple of inches of snow. The snow will likely linger much of Wednesday but also won’t accumulate a lot.

Snow will spread over the area late Tuesday afternoon and linger into Wednesday. COD Weather

Advertisement

Along the coastline, there could be a little bit of mixing as milder air comes in off the ocean. I do think that the Wednesday morning commute will be somewhat slippery for a lot of folks. If Boston’s Logan Airport receives even a 10th of an inch of snowfall. it would knock this year out of the tie for first place for the least amount of snow ever in January. Unless I am incredibly wrong with the forecast, we still should end up among the lowest snow totals ever recorded for the first month of the year.

A list of the least amount of snowfall recorded in January. Records date back to 1872. NOAA

The end of the week features a blast of cold air from central Canada. This pool of cold air can be seen clearly in the loop below. What I’m showing you here is areas where temperatures are above or below average. Notice a little bubble of purple which represents significantly below average air moving over us and then out to sea.

Advertisement

Colder than average January air arrives late this week and continues to start the weekend. Tropical Tidbits

After the very cold day on Friday, there may be the potential for another storm system late this weekend. Nearly all the models I look at are consistent and developing a storm along the coastline. At this early stage that’s all we know, but there could be significant rain or snow if the track comes close enough and the cold air remains in place.

The longer-range models have a storm possibly impacting the area in about a week. Tropical Tidbits

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.