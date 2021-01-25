Top Massachusetts official warns that COVID-19 vaccine supply may be limited through February

“Unfortunately, given the lack of vaccine allocated by the federal government to MA at this time, vaccine orders need to be capped going forward through February and until more vaccines are available,” wrote Ferguson.

The Sunday night email from Jana Ferguson, assistant commissioner of Public Health, comes as communities are gearing up to vaccinate a growing number of people starting in February. But Ferguson directed local officials to limit orders of the COVID-19 vaccine amid a shortage of allocations from the federal government.

A top state public health official warned Massachusetts cities and towns last night that their shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses will be “capped going forward through February” because the federal government is not making enough doses available.

Advertisement

According to the email advisory, each week, municipal health departments will be able to indicate if they need “the box of 100 Moderna doses or if you do not need it. You should plan your clinics to use the vaccine within 10 days, making sure to accurately report vaccine administration numbers to MIIS. I know this isn’t necessarily what you are hoping for, but it provides you with a consistent understanding of what you can plan around. When more vaccine becomes available, the limits may be reconsidered. Thank you for understanding.”

Sigalle Reiss, president of the Massachusetts Health Officers Association and Norwood’s health director, said she received a letter from the state health department this morning, abruptly capping her town’s weekly allotment to 100 doses of vaccine a week.

She said she has spoken to health directors in at least six other communities in her Metro West area who received similar notices.

She said her town, alone, was expected up to 200 doses a week, and could easily administer as many as 300 weekly, given all of the private health practices in town whose workers need the shots, including dentists offices and chiropractice care centers.

Advertisement

“We have great access to our residents and administering vaccines is a great community resource to vaccinate on the local level,” Reiss said. “Our senior center is going to set up a table to help seniors register and also at our senior housing authority. It takes some hand holding sometimes, and we are right in the community.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kay Lazar can be reached at kay.lazar@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @GlobeKayLazar. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.