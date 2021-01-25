2 hikers rescued after one lost his shoes and started to freeze

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Two trail runners were airlifted from a New Hampshire mountain over the weekend after one man lost his shoes and continued running barefoot through several feet of snow, officials said.

State Fish and Game Department conservation officers were called to Mount Lafayette before 1 p.m. Saturday after Michael Burleson, 35, of Gorham, Maine, and Nicholas Drouin, 34, of North Hampton, contacted 911 for help, The New Hampshire Union-Leader reported.

The hikers told conservation officers that they were trying to complete a popular trail loop in four hours but lost the path as they descended from the mountain amid 40 mph (64 kph) winds, snow and freezing temperatures.