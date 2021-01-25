Dorothy Murphy, 83: A real-life Carol Burnett

For all their fond memories, the image ingrained deepest in her son’s and nephews’ minds is her constant laughter. The “kind of laugh where you turn blue,” said her son, Newton Murphy.

For Dorothy Murphy, family was the light of her life, the people she cherished and protected.

“A real-life Carol Burnett,” said her nephew, Donny Patscheider.

Known as Sue, Dorothy Murphy died April 27 after a brief battle with COVID-19. She was 83.

A lifelong resident of Massachusetts, Sue was born in Peabody and was a longtime resident of Salem. She was one of four children.

Sue was a single mother until her oldest son, Robbie, was 10.

“Sue lived a very tough life in her own right,” Donny said. “Never stopped working.”

In 1966, she met Donald, the man who would become her husband. It was as if her “life fell into place,” her family said. They were married for 35 years and ran S & M Answering Services together for more than 20.

A graduate of Marion Court College, where she received awards for her shorthand writing skills, Sue never stopped learning, always keeping up with current events. Her interest prompted her to volunteer to help Ted Kennedy in his 1994 US Senate reelection campaign.

“She had what she needed and did what she wanted to do,” said her cousin, Joe Reilly.

While Sue’s love for her husband and sons ran deep, the love she felt for her nieces and nephews was rare. “Auntie Sue” forged special bonds with them, serving as a mother figure.

“She always remembered everyone’s birthday, she made sure everyone always got a birthday present,” said Joe, whom she nicknamed “Fella” and said he felt more like her nephew than cousin.

“She was my favorite person,” Donny said.

Later in life, Sue’s “favorite place in the whole world was going down to see her second family in New Bedford,” said Newton, referring to her sister’s home.

“It was where she felt at peace,” he said.

Sue would visit Joe and his family at least once a month. They would sit around the kitchen table for hours, catching up and laughing, relatives said. Sue loved music, so Donny would strum a guitar while sitting on the kitchen floor as the family gathered around the table and sang along. Sue would request anything from Patsy Cline to Elvis.

Sue was a young soul, whose presence was captivating, Joe said.

“She always knew who she was,” he said. “She always had that way about her. You always knew where you stood in her heart.”

If you caught her on the phone with any of her nieces and nephews, she would never be interrupted, Newton said. She always made sure you knew that when you were speaking with her, you had her full attention.

Sue was cracking jokes until the very end.

“I’ve never seen her mad,” Joe said.

This story was written in partnership with Northeastern University’s School of Journalism.