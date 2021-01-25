Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Cugini: handmade mittens for warmth, love

A lifelong resident of Weymouth, Betty met her husband Joe when they were 14 and 17, respectively. They did not spend a day apart until Joe died at the age of 89.

Betty Cugini’s relatives never had a store-bought pair of mittens or gloves. They had handmade pairs knitted by Betty, probably near a certain tree on the beach at Peter’s Pond Campground while her husband sat in the shade.

Known as Betty, Elizabeth Cugini died April 27 of complications from COVID-19. She was 91.

Betty never had a paying career. Her job was raising her five children and, later, doting on her 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. About a month after Betty died, her first great-granddaughter was born.

“Now there are two more girls on the way,” said her granddaughter, Sara McGhee, 39 of Weymouth. “She would have just been out of her mind over them.”

When Betty and Joe’s eldest daughter died in 1987 at age 36, she left behind a husband and two young daughters. Since she lived next door, Betty was able to step in and serve as a maternal figure to her granddaughters.

“She had this horribly rough hairbrush and she would just put these braids in me and my sister’s hair,” said her granddaughter, Sara. “She was never going to let the neighbors say, ‘I can’t believe that grandmother let [them] out of the house like that!’ ”

With Betty, “there was no sugarcoating anything,” Sara said. “But you could call my grandmother and tell her the stupidest stories and she really made you feel like she cared. I think she was a really good listener and she really was invested in the little things in people’s lives.”

In her marriage, Betty was always well taken care of. For example, the day after Joe was hospitalized due to Alzheimer’s disease, she realized she didn’t know how to make herself lunch. He had cooked every meal for her. “He just loved taking care of her so much,” Sara said.

Betty loved playing bingo, bird-watching, soap operas, and listening to the Statler Brothers, a gospel acapella group. “They had this old CD player,” Sara said, “and she would just sit in the dining room on a stool and listen to the Statler Brothers. … My grandfather would dance around the kitchen and she would pretend to be like, ‘Oh, you’re crazy!’ But she loved it.”

Later in life, one of Betty’s closest friends, Myrle, would pick her up each week and drive to church and then to lunch at the 99 Restaurant. Betty always had fun with Myrle, a former bus driver known to “smoke” people while driving her Prius, relatives said.

Every Sunday, Betty could be found at Weymouth’s Community Baptist Church, which she attended throughout her life.

Betty’s granddaughter, Amanda Chatsko, 41, said she had many memories of her grandmother singing in the pews.

“She was the loudest voice during the hymns,” Amanda recalled. “She never missed a Sunday. Not because it was routine, but because her heart was filled under that steeple.”

Betty’s legacy is the bond shared by the family she leaves behind. “None of us are happier than when we’re all together,” Sara said.

“I know everybody has a special grandmother,” Sara said. “They’re really special people. They change your life. But my grandmother was … she was something. She was really something.”

This story was written in partnership with Northeastern University’s School of Journalism.