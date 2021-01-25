Here are the changes in COVID-19 vaccination eligibility Baker announced Monday

The announcement means the priority groups for Phase Two are:

Baker also said residents aged 65 and older will move up in the priority order, a move that aligns the state with recommendations from the federal government.

Governor Charlie Baker on Monday announced that Massachusetts residents aged 75 and older can begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Feb. 1, beginning Phase Two of the state’s vaccination plan.

1. People aged 75 and older

2. People aged 65 and older or people with two or more comorbidities

3. Workers, which consist of people who work in the following sectors. This list is updated twice per week in response to inquiries submitted by residents, according to the state.

Early education and K-12, transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, restaurant and cafe workers

Food, beverages, consumer goods, retail, and food service

Meatpackers

Sanitation, public works, and public health

Food pantry workers and volunteers

Transit and transportation, including Uber and Lyft, rideshare services, and pharmacy delivery drivers; workers in the passenger ground transportation industry, such as food delivery and paratransit for people with disabilities; MassPort workers other than police

Convenience store workers

Water and wastewater utility staff

Court system workers, such as judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, clerks, who are not listed under first responders

Medical supply chain workers

Funeral directors and funeral workers

Shipping port and terminal workers

4. People with one comorbidity

People who are 75 and older in Massachusetts who didn’t qualify in the Phase 1 group will be able to book their vaccination appointments online beginning on Wednesday, Baker said.

The announcement of the start of Phase Two and the updated priority groups come as Baker announced an expansion of vaccination sites in the state, though he cautioned the state “can only move as fast as the federal government shifts vaccines to the Commonwealth.”

Baker said the state plans to open seven mass vaccination sites, with some expected to open in the coming days. In addition to the Gillette Stadium operation, state officials said residents will be able to get vaccinated at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield beginning Jan. 29, Fenway Park on Feb. 1, the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Danvers on Feb. 3, and the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury in the first week of February, though a specific date was not given. Baker said two additional vaccination sites would be announced “in the near future.”

The state is also ramping up the number of public sites, including at pharmacies and community centers, across the state where eligible residents can receive the vaccine, with 57 such sites set to open this week, Baker said.

Forty-three of those sites will be at pharmacies and locations like CVS, Stop & Shop, and Wegman’s, Baker said, and by Feb. 15, the state expects to have 71 retail pharmacy sites open.

“These sites are established to create more equitable access to all communities,” Baker said. “Some of these sites are restricted because they’re smaller scale operations operated in many cases by the community and limited to residents from certain communities, cities, and towns, or dedicated to certain workers, like first responders.”

He added residents can visit mass.gov/covidvaccinemap to see a map of vaccination sites and determine when they are eligible.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.