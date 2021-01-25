Mass. reports 3,477 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 45 new deaths

The state’s second surge of cases appears to be subsiding, but dozens of deaths are still reported every day. And officials and experts are concerned that new coronavirus variants, including one that emerged in Britain, could drive up cases again.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 45 to 13,889, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 3,477 Monday, bringing the state’s total to 479,402.

The DPH also said 92,035 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,955 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The agency reported that 78,650 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 13.04 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 1,889 people, bringing that total to 455,076.





The agency reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 4.82 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The agency said the rate would be 6.4 percent if the effect of college testing programs - in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases - is factored out.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here. To check out the state’s weekly vaccine statistics report, click here.