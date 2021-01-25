Relaxed COVID-19 restrictions took effect in Mass. this morning. Here’s what that means

The stay-at-home advisory and early business closure order were both lifted in Massachusetts Monday morning in the wake of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations trending downward steadily.

Governor Charlie Baker announced last week that the restriction adopted in November requiring restaurants, bars, movie theaters, and many other businesses to close at 9:30 p.m. would expire, as well as an advisory that residents remain at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Under the advisory, residents were asked not to leave their homes except for work or school, or take care of essential errands like going to the pharmacy, the grocery store, receiving deliveries, and picking up take-out food.