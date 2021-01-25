War over filibuster, a famed stalling tactic, stops the Senate from the start

But now that President Biden is in office and Democrats have taken hold of the Senate, even Tester, who sees the filibuster as a crucial mechanism to force the sort of bipartisan compromise that is sorely needed, says his determination to preserve it is not unconditional.

WASHINGTON — For months, as Democrats contemplated capturing control of the White House and the Senate and finally being in a position to push through their agenda without Republican interference, centrists like Senator Jon Tester of Montana have warned that they would not join their party in jettisoning the filibuster, the ultimate weapon of mass obstruction, to clear the way.

“I feel pretty damn strongly, but I will also tell you this: I am here to get things done,” Tester said in an interview. “If all that happens is filibuster after filibuster, roadblock after roadblock, then my opinion may change.”

Tester is at the center of a rapidly developing showdown over the fate of the filibuster, the signature feature of the Senate — a once rarely employed weapon now used routinely to stall action in the gridlocked institution — that holds heavy consequences for Biden’s presidency.

Before the Senate can get down to business under new Democratic management, Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, the new minority leader, has forced a confrontation over the rule — which effectively imposes a 60-vote threshold to take any action — by refusing to cooperate in organizing the Senate unless Democrats promise not to gut it.

Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, the new majority leader, has rebuffed the demand, which has infuriated Democrats who regard it as evidence that McConnell intends to obstruct Biden’s proposals on pandemic relief, immigration, climate change, health care, and more.

“Mitch McConnell will not dictate to the Senate what we should do and how we should proceed,” Schumer said Sunday. “McConnell is no longer the majority leader.”

The stalemate has created a bizarre situation in which most Senate committees are frozen under Republican control and new senators cannot be seated on the panels even though Democrats now command the Senate majority.

Beyond the immediate logistical effects, the feud reflects a challenging dynamic in the 50-50 Senate for Biden. By holding out against Democrats eager to take charge, McConnell is exercising what leverage he has. But he is also foreshadowing an eventual clash in the chamber that might otherwise have taken months to unfold over how aggressive Democrats should be in seeking to accomplish Biden’s top priorities.

Democrats say they must retain at least the threat that they could one day end the filibuster, arguing that bowing to McConnell’s demand now would only embolden Republicans to deploy it constantly, without fear of retaliation.

“Well, that’s a nonstarter, because if we gave him that, then the filibuster would be on everything, every day,” Senator Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

At issue is a rule that is at the heart of the consensus-driven Senate, which effectively mandates that any legislation draw 60 votes to advance. But like everything else in the chamber, the rule itself is subject to change if senators agree. As the majority party, Democrats could move to eliminate the filibuster and force through a change to the rules on a simple majority vote — a move known as detonating the “nuclear option” — if all 50 of their members held together and Vice President Harris cast the tiebreaking vote.

In calling for the Democratic commitment, McConnell noted that Democrats relied on the filibuster themselves when Donald Trump was president and Republicans held the Senate.

“Democrats used it constantly, as they had every right to,” he said on the floor last week. “They were happy to insist on a 60-vote threshold for practically every measure or bill I took up.”

Schumer has said little of his strategy going forward other than calling McConnell’s demand unacceptable. The new majority leader seems content for now to let Democrats and Biden, a former longtime senator who has been reluctant to overturn the filibuster, simmer over Republican tactics.

Schumer has offered to organize the Senate under the terms of an agreement from 2001 — the last time the Senate was divided 50-50 — and give Republicans equal representation on committees, a gesture some Democrats saw as generous.

Yet given the deadlock, some liberal activists are urging Schumer to respond aggressively and immediately blow up the filibuster to enact the organizing resolution over McConnell’s objections, handing Democrats the power they won in the election. They argue that since the measure does not become law, the move would leave the legislative filibuster intact and should win the support of even Democrats like Tester who want to preserve it.

“You could see the Democrats rally around the idea of at least changing the rules to bar a filibuster of this procedural resolution so they can take their gavels and commence the work of the Senate,” said Brian Fallon, a former aide to Schumer who is now a progressive judicial activist with the group Demand Justice. “It would be a mini-nuclear option, of sorts.”

Schumer’s allies say he still hopes to strike a deal with McConnell and is not at the crisis stage yet. Tester said he would urge Schumer “to sit down at the table and lock the door and get it squared away.”

“But if, in fact, Mitch is going put up roadblocks and filibuster the organizing resolution, then I think Schumer has to take it to the floor,” Tester said.

Another Democrat who has taken a firm stance against eliminating the filibuster, Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, has not changed his position even though McConnell’s demand is preventing Manchin from taking the helm of a committee of his own. In a 50-50 Senate, his defection alone would prevent the elimination of the rule.

“I’m in the minority of the caucus on this, I’m sure of that,” Manchin told reporters. “I think basically Chuck has the right to do what’s he’s doing. He has the right to use that leverage in whatever he wants to do. I’m not worried about that at all. They will work it out. I just haven’t changed where I’m at.”