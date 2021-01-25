Chart path to true independence from GOP, Governor Baker

I concur with the Globe’s assessment of Charlie Baker’s quandary with his chosen party (”It’s gut-check time for Republicans. That means you, Governor Baker,” Editorial, Jan. 20). Happily for the roughly 70 percent of us who approve of his performance in the corner office, Baker is out of synch with the reactionary wing of the Republican Party of Massachusetts. I have long hoped that he would join many of his fellow Bay Staters and declare himself an independent.

Senator Angus King of Maine, former Democrat, and a political independent since 1993, remains immensely popular in the Pine Tree State, as Baker is here in Massachusetts. It’s the GOP, not Baker, that is “Republican in name only.” Trumpism made fraudulent Republican claims to be the party of Lincoln. Time to move on to independence, Governor Baker.