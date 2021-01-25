He grew up in an ‘All in the Family’ house, and it still smarts

I grew up as a teenager with an “Archie Bunker” presiding over our household, with myself the unfortunate “Meathead.” The mere thought of “All in the Family” evokes flashes of PTSD as I remember our family watching together and me being the one incensed by everything Archie was saying, supposedly out of “innocent” ignorance, for the sake of a laugh. It created a lot of tension.

Advertisement

I can attest that what came out of Archie’s mouth under this ruse of harmless comedic entertainment only served to invigorate my father’s justification and defense of what Archie stood for. It did not bring about any enlightenment or self-reflection on issues of racial equality, bigotry, sexism, or misguided patriotic beliefs for him or many others of his generation.

On the other hand, the impassioned Michael character (”Meathead”), who courageously challenged Archie time and time again without success, made me feel much less alone and reaffirmed my alliance with more liberal humanistic beliefs. So in this respect, I must concede that the sitcom skillfully navigated a delicate balance that poked at both points of view, allowing us to see who we were ourselves, rather than simply leaving us to go along with the unexposed status quo.

Now a half-century later, it’s sad to see how many have gone on to humor Donald Trump in the same way they should not have humored Archie Bunker.

Steve Tryder

Rockport