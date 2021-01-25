Joe Biden, Tom Brady, and the matter of age

At 43 — which is ancient in professional sports — Brady proved the skeptics wrong about his physical abilities by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a league championship and a trip to the Super Bowl. At 78, Biden is now the oldest president in American history . What will it take to quell the skeptics and, is it fair to re-up speculation about his age ?

Just like Brady, Biden should be judged on his actual game day performance — not on unsourced speculation or selectively edited video. But fairly or not, the age issue isn’t going away, and pretending otherwise won’t change that reality. Even after a strong performance at his inauguration, Biden faced instant scrutiny about his mental abilities, and not just from political enemies. A lengthy analysis in The New York Times, which reminded readers that Biden is older than Ronald Reagan when he was elected, also included this line: “even allies quietly acknowledge that he is no longer at his prime, meaning he will be constantly watched by friends and foes alike for signs of decline.” His allies were unidentified.

Naturally, Biden’s political enemies quickly cranked up the senility watch. The never-gracious Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a manipulated video that appears to show then-President-elect Biden wandering off the stage, alone and confused. The manipulated video now has more than 3 million views, with similar clips published on Facebook, which were flagged as part of Facebook’s effort to combat false news and misinformation, according to Politifact, the fact-checking arm of the Poynter Institute.

The clip tweeted by Trump Jr. comes from the end of a Jan. 16 event in which Biden and then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced several members of their White House science team. The original footage, which can be found in the Politifact analysis, shows Biden making some closing remarks alongside Harris, and then waiting for other people to leave the stage. “He didn’t stand around looking confused — the video Trump Jr. shared was edited,” Politifact correctly concluded.

Speculation about possible mental decline dogged Biden during the presidential campaign and his sometimes disjointed and meandering remarks raised occasional questions. But the story of how hard he worked to overcome childhood stuttering helped frame it in a more sympathetic context. His strong debate outings also neutralized critics - especially compared with the admittedly low bar of Trump’s performances. And once Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump was the one who looked irrational and unhinged with his false claims of election fraud and his efforts to stir up insurrection. Now that Trump is finally gone from the White House, the spotlight is on Biden.

Age is one prism through which his words and actions will be judged, as it is for everyone in our youth-obsessed culture. Ageism is a serious problem in America, with the “generational divide” highlighted even more in a pandemic-inspired remote workplace, reports the Times. One symptom, according to an expert quoted in the story, is discomfort with digital chatter and “a lack of enthusiasm for Slack,” an internal chat platform for businesses. (Ouch. I am unenthusiastic about Slack.) But Biden won’t have to worry about that. It will be more about voters looking into his eyes and judging his alertness, weighing the crispness of answers he gives at press conferences, and contemplating any verbal stumbles when he’s reading from a teleprompter.

Selective editing can make anyone look bad. Brady’s three playoff game interceptions, for example, are not pretty. But here’s one key difference between politics and sports. In sports, the final score matters. Biden won an election, but will still have to prove himself every day on a playing field that will judge him by many factors. They include his ability to deliver COVID-19 vaccines and change the trajectory of cases and deaths, which have topped 419,000; his legislative wins in Congress; how foreign governments respond to his policy initiatives; and the bitterly partisan judgment of the American public about his agenda and leadership skills.

To quell doubts about his age, all Brady had to do was win a football game — and he still has four more bruising quarters to play. Biden has four long years ahead.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.