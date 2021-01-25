Seniors watch, wait, and wonder when they will get vaccinated

I am 77; my husband is 81. For almost a year, we’ve been informed that we are near the age group most vulnerable to the coronavirus. We were told that, given our vulnerability, we would have priority when a vaccine was available. We have watched approvingly as other groups, prioritized before us, have slowly gotten vaccinated. We have studied the state’s website for a specific statement of how we would receive our vaccinations but have found only vague generalizations.

The Boston Globe reported on Jan. 20 (“Deliberate approach on vaccines frustrates Mass. seniors,” Page A1) that 540,000 doses “have been shipped to providers in Massachusetts” while “279,000 shots have been administered.” There are about 450,000 people in Massachusetts age 75 or older. Will the governor wait until the last minute to announce a plan sometime in February that will cause a stampede on registration websites and vaccination sites?