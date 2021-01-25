There are so many reasons why she got the vaccine

I received my second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 16. People have asked me why would I get the vaccine, whether it is safe, and about side effects and other concerns. Simply put, I believe in science. I’m a nurse. Medicine is based on science. I have no doubts about the safety or efficacy of the vaccine. Side effects were no more than a sore arm.
I got the vaccine for many personal reasons too. I got it to see my 84-year-old mother without the constant fear of making her ill. I got it in memory of my dad, who spent weeks isolated in a nursing home where visitors were and still are prohibited because of the coronavirus. I got it in memory of my best friend’s dad, who died of COVID-19 eight days before he would have been offered the vaccine.
Advertisement
I got it for my patients — I’m an oncology nurse, and my patients are among the most vulnerable. I got it for my fellow health care workers, who deal with an already-incredible patient load, so that I would not become another patient to care for.
I got it for my husband who is in a high-risk category. I got it for my kids, in hopes that they can salvage some sort of normal college experience.
And I got it for myself. I feel like I can finally exhale. This past year has been hell. I feel so fortunate to be one of the first in line to receive the vaccine. When it is your time and you are offered the vaccine, I hope you will think about your reasons. I know without a doubt that I made the right choice.
Mary Tolfa
North Attleborough