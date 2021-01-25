There are so many reasons why she got the vaccine

I received my second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 16. People have asked me why would I get the vaccine, whether it is safe, and about side effects and other concerns. Simply put, I believe in science. I’m a nurse. Medicine is based on science. I have no doubts about the safety or efficacy of the vaccine. Side effects were no more than a sore arm.

I got the vaccine for many personal reasons too. I got it to see my 84-year-old mother without the constant fear of making her ill. I got it in memory of my dad, who spent weeks isolated in a nursing home where visitors were and still are prohibited because of the coronavirus. I got it in memory of my best friend’s dad, who died of COVID-19 eight days before he would have been offered the vaccine.