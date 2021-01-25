BC High community rallying around senior soccer star Anatoliy Berezyuk, who is battling brain cancer

Now, BC High is rallying in support of the 18-year-old senior from Quincy after he was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

At Boston College High School, Anatoliy Berezyuk is known for his devout leadership on the soccer field and selflessness in the classroom.

A GoFundMe page, created by a group of his friends Saturday, had raised $89,890 of its $100,000 goal by 6 p.m. Monday, more than 1,000 donors among students, parents, faculty, and alums to assist the family with medical bills. In addition, classmates, teachers, and faculty have sent cards and video messages to Berezyuk, hoping to keep his spirits high as he undergoes hospital treatment.

“Anatoliy is such a special member of the BC High family,” said BC High president Grace Cotter Regan. “He is a remarkable young man. It is absolutely devastating, but the BC High community has stepped up for Anatoliy and his family. I am so inspired by the love and care of our principal, teachers, staff, parents, students and alumni.”

Over the holiday break, Berezyuk experienced mild headaches and within days, doctors discovered tumors in his brain and spinal column. Berezyuk, who was born in Ukraine and moved to the United States as a child, has undergone two surgeries and has ongoing radiation treatment.

In addition to the GoFundMe page, BC High held Mass in his honor Sunday and a group of parents have set up a meal delivery program for the Berezyuk family.

His teammates on the BC High soccer team have also invested in T-shirts with Berezyuk’s name and number to raise money for the GoFundMe page.

In the past week, BC High principal Adam Lewis has been in constant contact with students, faculty, and parents; they want to help any way possible.

“It’s been such a compassionate response by the community,” Lewis said. “Anatoliy is a real leader in our community, very selfless, humble young man. He’s just a very sincere, genuine kid. It’s devastating news so it touches the community in a very real way. Not just his classmates but all the boys throughout the school. Even the ones who don’t know him, it impacts them deeply.”

A three-year varsity starter on the soccer team, Berezyuk was team captain last fall and registered a team-high 12 goals and four assists in the Eagles’ run to the Catholic Conference Cup final. He was a conference and Eastern Mass. All-Star and a Globe All-Scholastic selection.

In the classroom, Berezyuk — fluent in Ukrainian, Russian, and English — is a member of the National Honor Society and earned BC High’s prestigious Scholar-Athlete Award. Recently accepted to Boston College, he plans to major in international affairs.

“Anatoliy was one of our top players this fall and his maturation as both a player, leader, and person has been very impressive,” said BC High athletic director Jon Bartlett. “The fact that he was captain was a credit to how he treats his teammates and coaches. Student-athletes at BC High are named captain not just on their talent but on their character. Anatoliy is an amazing young man.”

Moving forward, both Lewis and Bartlett said they hope to develop more initiatives to help Berezyuk and his family. His support system includes his parents, two younger brothers, and his grandparents, who have come over from Ukraine.

Lewis, who has been in daily contact with the family, emphasized the importance of emotional support. Because of COVID-19 protocols, visitors are not allowed inside the hospital, so classmates have taken photos and constructed posters for Berezyuk to hang in his room.

“It’s important for Anatoliy that he can still feel their presence and he knows we’re all there for him,” Lewis said. “The thing with Anatoliy is he doesn’t want this fuss, but he’s so well-respected and highly regarded that people want to do things for him. He’s tough and he’s hanging in there. He’s as positive as he can be and I’m very proud of him.”