BC men’s and women’s basketball on pause after positive COVID-19 cases

The Boston College men’s and women’s basketball programs are both currently on pause out of “an abundance of caution” following positive COVID-19 tests within the programs, a school spokesman confirmed to Boston.com.
“Both programs remain in COVID protocols, resulting in the postponement of the upcoming games,” the spokesman said.
On Monday, the ACC announced that the BC men’s games against Clemson (scheduled for Wednesday) and Louisville (scheduled for Saturday) would be postponed.
Those postponements come after games against Virginia Tech (last Wednesday) and Pitt (this past Saturday) were postponed.
The program is undergoing contact tracing and is quarantining, according to the ACC.
Advertisement
For the women, their matchup with Clemson scheduled for last Thursday was postponed following a positive test within the BC program. The Pittsburgh game, originally set for this past Sunday, and the Florida State game slated for Thursday also were postponed.
Their next scheduled matchup is at Miami Sunday.
The men are 3-10 (1-6 ACC) and the women are 5-7 (1-7 ACC).