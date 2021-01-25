BC men’s and women’s basketball on pause after positive COVID-19 cases

The Boston College men’s and women’s basketball programs are both currently on pause out of “an abundance of caution” following positive COVID-19 tests within the programs, a school spokesman confirmed to Boston.com.

“Both programs remain in COVID protocols, resulting in the postponement of the upcoming games,” the spokesman said.

On Monday, the ACC announced that the BC men’s games against Clemson (scheduled for Wednesday) and Louisville (scheduled for Saturday) would be postponed.