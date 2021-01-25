fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston fans tuned in to watch Tom Brady advance to another Super Bowl

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated January 25, 2021, 56 minutes ago
Tom Brady is headed to his 10th Super Bowl.
Tom Brady is headed to his 10th Super Bowl.Stacy Revere/Getty

Tom Brady may have moved on, but locals are still tuning in to watch him go to the Super Bowl.

The Brady-led Buccaneers’ 31-26 victory over the Packers Sunday in the NFC Championship game on Boston 25 drew a substantial 36 overnight rating and 63 share in the Boston market.

Boston had the fifth-highest ratings of any market, trailing Milwaukee (48.1/77), Tampa (39.9/68), Providence (37.9/62), and Kansas City (37.1/65).

Nationally, the broadcast drew a 26.5 rating and 54 share, making it the highest-rated television program since Super Bowl LIV.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.

