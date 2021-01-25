Boston Pride defender Jenna Rheault breaks wrist, likely out for rest NWHL bubble

Pride defender Jenna Rheault broke her right wrist Sunday and is likely out for the rest of the chase for the Isobel Cup.
“After an awkward play last night, I unfortunately fractured my wrist,” she tweeted Monday morning. “Of course I am extremely disappointed but I can’t control what is out of my control. But what I can do is show my support for my INCREDIBLE team. Let’s keep it rolling Boston.”
Rheault, a second-year member of the Pride out of Deering, N.H. and UNH, collided with Buffalo’s Kayla Meneghin along the boards in the first period of Sunday’s 5-1 win.
Rheault recorded an assist in Saturday’s season opener, flashing her speed with a bold rush up the left wing before dishing the puck.
Blue liner Briana Mastel, who was scratched the first two games, will draw in for coach Paul Mara. The former Harvard captain recorded a 1-6--7 line in 24 games last year as a rookie.
