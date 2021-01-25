Celtics hit on all cylinders in romp over Cavaliers

There were encouraging signs everywhere for Boston. Jaylen Brown erupted for 33 points in just 19 minutes, Boston made 55.9 percent of its shots and 50 percent of its 3-pointers, and the defense came up with 14 steals. And the Celtics did it all without Jayson Tatum, who is expected to return Monday against the Bulls after missing five games because of COVID-19 protocols.

On Sunday night, the Celtics left Stevens with nothing to nitpick, as they stormed to a 141-103 win over the Cavaliers.

After the Celtics’ losing streak stretched to three games Friday, coach Brad Stevens offered a slightly searing assessment of his team. He said they had to be crisper, better, and more detail-oriented, and that they would need to be close to perfect when an opponent was locked in against them.

Observations from the game:

▪ Stevens once again went back to his two-big-man lineup featuring Tristan Thompson and Daniel Theis. That pairing has mostly struggled this season but Stevens has insisted there will be a time when it is needed. And the duo had perhaps their most productive stretch of the season in the first half.

Thompson started the game with a dunk and was a force gobbling up missed shots, while Theis had strong moments at both ends, including a powerful block of a Jarrett Allen attempt at the rim.

In the first half, the two combined for 14 points and 12 rebounds. Early in the third quarter Thompson even fed a cutting Theis for a dunk. It was Thompson’s first game against Cleveland, where he spent his first nine NBA seasons before signing with Boston.

▪ The score was so lopsided that the Celtics didn’t really need the explosion, but the third quarter belonged to Brown, as he continued to solidify his All-Star case. The forward was limited by foul trouble in the first half, and maybe that gave him some extra burst to start the second. He got a couple of easy baskets on breakaways and did not stop there. He drilled back-to-back 3-pointers with just over two minutes left, giving him 20 points in the quarter and 33 in the game.

He checked out soon after, making it the second time this season a potentially massive scoring binge was halted because of a lopsided score. As a team, the Celtics scored 41 points in the third quarter.

▪ Entering the night, the Celtics had been outscored by 20.7 points per 100 possessions in Kemba Walker’s three games this season. The Celtics are far more concerned about the fact that his knee has felt good and his burst has been there, but it was good for him to also be on the court during a dominant night again.

He had 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in the first half, and the Celtics outscored Cleveland by 30 in his 24 minutes.

▪ The Cavaliers scored just 2 points over the first three minutes of the game, and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was so frustrated by the start that he subbed out his entire starting five. The switch didn’t really help much, though, as that unit surrendered a 10-0 run soon after.

▪ Carsen Edwards returned after being sidelined for nearly two weeks because of COVID-19 protocols. The second-year guard got a chance in the second quarter with Payton Pritchard out, and he hit a nice baseline pull-up before drilling a 3-pointer. He got an extended run when the game turned into a blowout and finished with 18 points. Struggling rookie Aaron Nesmith also may have gotten a confidence boost from his fourth-quarter flurry, as he finished with a career-high 11 points.

▪ Statistics can be blurry this early in the season, with a few good or bad performances making them more lopsided than the reality. The Cavaliers started the game with the NBA’s second-ranked defense, allowing just 106 points per 100 possessions, but this game made that lofty standing hard to believe. The Celtics mostly got whatever shot they wanted whenever they wanted it.

▪ The cushy lead and seemingly overmatched opponent allowed the Celtics to play freely and easily. There were plenty of highlights, but the best one was probably Marcus Smart’s no-look, over-the-shoulder pass to Thompson under the hoop in the second quarter. Smart’s level of sizzle has really risen over the years.

