KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Defending champion Kansas City erased an early deficit and rolled past the Buffalo Bills, 34-28, on Sunday in the AFC Championship game, sending the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl where they will take on Tom Btady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes passed for 325 yards and three TDs to lead Kansas City, which fell behind, 9-0, early before roaring past the Bills.