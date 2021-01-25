EMass girls’ basketball: John Paul II’s Skylar Gonsalves headlines Players of the Week

Nora Barmashi, Bourne — In a 47-31 South Coast win over Greater New Bedford, the sophomore hit six 3-pointers en route to 28 points and added six rebounds. Three days later she outscored Fairhaven with 24 points in a 34-21 victory, and added 7 boards and 5 steals for the Lady Canalmen.

Maddy Genser, Newton South — The sophomore was a catalyst in 60-33 and 61-38 Dual County League wins over Cambridge, piecing together a triple-double (21 points, 11 assists, 10 steals, and 5 rebounds) Tuesday, and 19 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals Friday.

Skylar Gonsalves, St. John Paul II — On Thursday, the 6-foot-2-inch forward scored 13 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a 46-26 triumph over Mashpee. The next night, she added another double-double (14 points, 12 boards) in a 53-32 victory over Falmouth Academy. On Saturday, she scored a career-high 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a 41-31 win against Nantucket for 4-1 JPII.

Orlagh Gormley, North Quincy — In a 31-point performance, the freshman powered the Red Raiders to a 66-31 Patriot League victory over Quincy. Then she added 22 points in a 52-25 win over Plymouth South on Friday.

Avery O’Connor, Dedham — Her 38-point outburst matched Bellingham’s total for the game as the Marauders earned their first win of the season, 47-38. The junior added 31 points Friday as Dedham blitzed its Tri-Valley League rival in the rematch, 57-34.

Yirsy Queliz, St. Mary’s — The sophomore guard propelled the Spartans (8-1) to Catholic Central wins over Archbishop Williams (57-32), Bishop Fenwick (48-43), and Bishop Stang (67-42). She scored in double figures in three of four games and averaged 12 points per contest while adding over 4 assists per game. She was also a catalyst defensively, racking up 15 steals during the week.