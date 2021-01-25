fb-pixel Skip to main content
GIRLS' BASKETBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ basketball: John Paul II’s Skylar Gonsalves headlines Players of the Week

By Trevor Hass Globe Correspondent,Updated January 25, 2021, 41 minutes ago

Players of the Week

Top performances from EMass girls’ basketball players in the past week:

Nora Barmashi, Bourne — In a 47-31 South Coast win over Greater New Bedford, the sophomore hit six 3-pointers en route to 28 points and added six rebounds. Three days later she outscored Fairhaven with 24 points in a 34-21 victory, and added 7 boards and 5 steals for the Lady Canalmen.

Maddy Genser, Newton South — The sophomore was a catalyst in 60-33 and 61-38 Dual County League wins over Cambridge, piecing together a triple-double (21 points, 11 assists, 10 steals, and 5 rebounds) Tuesday, and 19 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals Friday.

Advertisement

Skylar Gonsalves, St. John Paul II — On Thursday, the 6-foot-2-inch forward scored 13 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a 46-26 triumph over Mashpee. The next night, she added another double-double (14 points, 12 boards) in a 53-32 victory over Falmouth Academy. On Saturday, she scored a career-high 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a 41-31 win against Nantucket for 4-1 JPII.

Orlagh Gormley, North Quincy — In a 31-point performance, the freshman powered the Red Raiders to a 66-31 Patriot League victory over Quincy. Then she added 22 points in a 52-25 win over Plymouth South on Friday.

Avery O’Connor, Dedham — Her 38-point outburst matched Bellingham’s total for the game as the Marauders earned their first win of the season, 47-38. The junior added 31 points Friday as Dedham blitzed its Tri-Valley League rival in the rematch, 57-34.

Yirsy Queliz, St. Mary’s — The sophomore guard propelled the Spartans (8-1) to Catholic Central wins over Archbishop Williams (57-32), Bishop Fenwick (48-43), and Bishop Stang (67-42). She scored in double figures in three of four games and averaged 12 points per contest while adding over 4 assists per game. She was also a catalyst defensively, racking up 15 steals during the week.

Advertisement

Boston Globe video