Former Patriots teammates congratulate Tom Brady as he heads to Super Bowl with Buccaneers

By Jon Couture Globe correspondent,Updated January 24, 2021, 35 minutes ago
Tom Brady's 10th Super Bowl trip will cap his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and happen at Tampa's home stadium in two weeks.
Tom Brady’s record 10th Super Bowl appearance in two weeks will be his first not in Patriots colors, but that didn’t stop some of his former teammates from raining praise on the all-time quarterback.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it three straight road playoff victories on Sunday, beating Green Bay, 31-26, in the NFC Championship game. Brady followed three touchdown passes in Tampa’s first six drives with three straight interceptions, but his defense — and some questionable decisions down the stretch by the Packers — helped him double-up every other quarterback in NFL history. (John Elway’s five Super Bowl appearances with the Broncos are second all-time.)

The praise across social media was immediate, and included plenty from those who’d gone to those previous nine Super Bowls at his side. A sampling:

