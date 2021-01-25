On Monday, the Red Sox and the Yankees made only their fifth trade in nearly 50 years

If a trade between the Red Sox and their longtime rival sounds rare, that’s because it is. Monday’s trade was only the fifth in nearly 50 years. The others:

Ottavino, a Northeastern alumnus, is entering the final season of a three-year, $27 million deal he signed in the offseason of 2018-19 — a winter in which the Sox expressed interest in him but backed off once they re-signed Nate Eovaldi.

On Monday, the Red Sox swung a trade with the Yankees to acquire reliever Adam Ottavino and prospect Frank German. In exchange, the Red Sox will send a player to be named later to New York.

July 31, 2014

Red Sox sent IF Stephen Drew and $500,000 to the Yankees for IF Kelly Johnson.

Who won: The Sox, who saved approximately $4.5 million. Drew hit .150 the remainder of the season and the Yankees missed the playoffs.

Aug. 31, 1997

The Red Sox traded 1B Mike Stanley and minor-league IF Randy Brown to the Yankees for RHPs Tony Armas and Jim Mecir.

Who won: The Sox, who flipped Armas to the Expos a few months later in the trade for Pedro Martinez. But Stanley did hit .287 with an .871 OPS for the Yankees, helping them into the playoffs.

Sept. 1, 1994

Yankees purchase RHP Scott Bankhead from the Red Sox.

Who won: The Sox at least made a few bucks. Bankhead appeared in 20 games in September for the Yankees and allowed 26 earned runs in 39 innings.

March 29, 1986

The Red Sox sent DH Mike Easler to the Yankees for DH Don Baylor.

Who won: The Sox by a nose. Baylor had a .783 OPS, 31 home runs and 94 RBIs in the regular season for a World Series team. Easler hit .302 with an .811 OPS for the Yankees with 14 homers and 78 RBIs.

March 22, 1972

The Red Sox sent RHP Sparky Lyle to the Yankees for 1B Danny Cater and IF Mario Guerrero.

Who won: The Yankees in a rout. Lyle pitched seven years for the Yankees and had 57 wins and 141 saves. He won the Cy Young Award in 1977 and was a three-time All-Star. Cater and Guerrero were part-time players for the Sox.

