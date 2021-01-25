NCAA revenue down $600 million

The Boston College men’s and women’s basketball programs are both on pause out of “an abundance of caution” following positive COVID-19 tests within the programs. The ACC announced that the BC men’s games against Clemson (scheduled for Wednesday) and Louisville (scheduled for Saturday) would be postponed. Those postponements come after games against Virginia Tech (last Wednesday) and Pitt (this past Saturday) were postponed. The program is undergoing contact tracing and is quarantining, according to the ACC. For the women, their matchup with Clemson scheduled for last Thursday was postponed following a positive test within the BC program. The Pittsburgh game, originally set for this past Sunday, and the Florida State game slated for Thursday also were postponed. The men are 3-10 (1-6 ACC) and the women are 5-7 (1-7 ACC) … Gonzaga and Baylor have remained firmly atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll all season while everyone else keeps rotating in and out of the top 10 beneath them. This week, that includes Alabama for the first time in 14 years. While the Bulldogs and Bears earned all 64 first-place votes in Monday’s latest Top 25 poll, the Crimson Tide had the week’s biggest jump by climbing nine spots to No. 9. That is the program’s highest ranking since last cracking the top 10 in January 2007. Villanova remained third followed by Michigan. The rest of the top 10: Texas, Houston, Iowa, Virginia, Alabama, and Texas Tech … Louisville and North Carolina State both survived upset bids by unranked teams to remain the top two teams in The AP women’s basketball poll. The No. 1 Cardinals needed a late basket from Dana Evans to stave off Wake Forest on Sunday while the second-ranked Wolfpack had to rally from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Virginia Tech a few hours later. Third-ranked UConn fended off then-No. 25 Tennessee and No. 4 South Carolina edged LSU. Fifth-ranked UCLA switched places with No. 6 Stanford in the poll. The rest of the top 10 stayed intact with Maryland, Texas A&M, Baylor, and Arizona remaining in their spots.

The coronavirus pandemic fueled a $600 million plunge in the NCAA’s revenues during its most recent fiscal year, a staggering indication of how the virus forced a financial reckoning throughout a college sports industry that was already under scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators across the country. The decision in March to cancel the men’s national basketball tournament cost the association $702 million in television and marketing rights, NCAA board members were told during a video call this month. And although the NCAA recouped some $270 million through insurance and spent about $473 million less, the association still posted a loss of nearly $56 million during the fiscal year that ended in August, meeting minutes show.

GOLF

Advertisement

PGA selects Southern Hills

The PGA Championship is headed back to Southern Hills next year, the Oklahoma course that gets its eighth major championship earlier than expected after the PGA of America cut ties with former President Donald Trump. The 2022 PGA Championship originally was to be played at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J. The PGA voted to terminate that contract, signed in 2014, after the Trump-fueled riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6. Southern Hills was not scheduled to host the PGA Championship until 2030 … Investment bank Citi decided Monday to keep its sponsorship of Justin Thomas, condemning the anti-gay slur he muttered and requiring him to donate a “meaningful portion” of his deal as part of an active role in LGBTQ causes. Carla Hassan, the chief marketing officer of New York-based Citi, announced the decision in a company blog post titled, “When an apology isn’t enough.” “We considered terminating our relationship with him,” she wrote. “It would send a clear and important message, but we decided to use this moment to work with Justin to try to create change.” Thomas, the No. 3 player in the world whose 13 victories at age 27 include a major championship, missed a 4-foot par putt in the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua on Jan. 9 when television audio caught him muttering the slur under his breath. Thomas apologized after the third and final rounds.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Two female referees set to work game

With more female referees now in the NBA than ever before, it was only a matter of time before two women would be scheduled to work the same game. And Monday is that day. Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder make up two-thirds of the crew assigned to the Charlotte at Orlando game, the first time in NBA history that two women were assigned to work a regular-season contest together. Sean Wright was picked to be crew chief, Sago the referee and Schroeder the umpire … Nashville Predators goaltender Connor Ingram is voluntarily taking part in a confidential NHL player assistance program, keeping him away from the team during that time. Ingram is Nashville’s third goalie this season behind Juuse Saros and Pekka Rinne …The International Olympic Committee will consider imposing a humiliating probation on Italy’s team for the Tokyo Games this week because of a two-year domestic dispute that it says amounts to government interference. The IOC has taken issue with the Italian government’s formation of a new organization, “Sport e Salute,” that was created at the start of 2019 to run the country’s sports finances. The money was previously controlled by an arm of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI). “The Olympic Charter categorically prohibits an Olympic committee from being operated by the government and right now Sport e Salute is an operating branch of the government,” CONI president Giovanni Malagò said. Possible punishments from the IOC could include preventing Italian athletes in Tokyo from wearing their national team uniforms and from hearing their national anthem being played … Being Chelsea’s record scorer counted for little when the team’s decline, on Frank Lampard’s watch as manager, alarmed owner Roman Abramovich after $300 million invested in new talent for this season. After just 18 months in charge, and five losses in the last eight English Premier League games, the novice coach was fired. It was the 14th change of managers in 18 years at Chelsea under Abramovich, and former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is set to arrive in London this week as Lampard’s replacement …The Seattle Sounders and head coach Brian Schmetzer have reached agreement on a multiyear contract extension. Schmetzer, 58, has led the team to four appearances in the MLS Cup finals and two titles since taking over the team in 2016. He has a 67-37-24 regular-season record with Seattle and is 15-4-2 in the postseason during his tenure …The NHL has placed Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Adam Boqvist on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list.

Advertisement





Advertisement





Advertisement











