Northeastern and UMass men’s basketball let a couple slip away

Northeastern split two games with James Madison, missing a chance to solidify itself as the best team in the Colonial Athletic Association.

The Northeastern and UMass men’s basketball teams could have had a memorable weekend if both had been able to take advantage of home games to make decisive moves toward successful seasons.

UMass could still be sharing first place in the Atlantic 10 if it hadn’t allowed Davidson to rally for a victory at the Mullins Center Sunday.

Both coaches, Northeastern’s Bill Coen and UMass’s Matt McCall, expressed disappointment. They knew it was a missed opportunity.

Coen’s team is still 7-1 in the CAA, but couldn’t survived a 3-point barrage from James Madison guard Vado Morse (30 points) Sunday. The Dukes were really pleased with themselves after the win, and Coen took notice.

“The JMU team was very, very excited to beat a team like Northeastern,” he said. “It speaks to the level of respect this program has if someone’s going to get that excited.”

Coen used the celebration as a message to his team.

“That’s the type of emotional energy a team is going to have when playing a first-place team,” he said. “It’s up to us to match that. That’s the way it’s going to be for the rest of the season. You’re the team to beat now, and you’re going to get everyone’s best effort.”

UMass (5-4) suffered a similar fate, as All-A10 guard Kellan Grady, who attended Northfield Mount Hermon, took over the game in the second half and carried Davidson to victory.

“Disappointed in the result but thought our effort was there,” said McCall. “Our execution on offense needs to be much, much better. We can’t go through long scoring droughts. We have to take a look at everything we’re doing to generate better shots.”

The Minutemen need consistent scoring from someone other than all-league center Tre Mitchell, and that hasn’t happened. Mitchell played through shoulder and leg problems Sunday and was not himself in the second half.

If the Minutemen play the type of defense they played in the first half against Davidson, and one or two players emerge to be consistent offensively, they can still have a good season.

They will be tested this week in road games at VCU and George Mason.

▪ Mr. Positive is rewarded: Boston University coach Joe Jones stuck by his team after a 1-5 start and, finally, the Terriers played well, sweeping a two-game set at Lafayette. On Saturday, they found their missing offense in an 81-76 victory, then relied on defense Sunday to take a 64-61 victory.

“They never stopped believing,” said Jones. “Every kid I talked to that played last year said, ‘Coach, we’re going to be fine.’ It was a just matter of time before we got it together.’’

With a two-game set against Holy Cross this weekend, the Terriers (3-5) have a chance to put together a winning streak.

▪ The long pauses: Boston College hasn’t returned to workouts yet as it follows ACC COVID-19 protocols following a positive in the program. The schedule could resume Feb. 2, with Florida State coming to Conte Forum … UMass Lowell is in its second pause. The River Hawks hope to be on the court against UMBC this weekend.

▪ Back on track: Merrimack recovered from a nightmare trip to Emmitsburg, Md. — where the Warriors were barely competitive in getting swept by Mount St. Mary’s — by sweeping FDU at home. Next, however, is a difficult trip to Brooklyn to play two games against Long Island.

Some national thoughts:

▪ Can you imagine an NCAA Tournament without Kentucky, Michigan State, Indiana, Duke, and North Carolina? It’s possible. In the latest bracket from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi (still the best one to help you track it), Kentucky and Duke are not in the field, and the others are bubble teams. It’s been a down year for all those traditional powers.

▪ Alabama’s 105-75 obliteration of LSU last week might have been the most impressive victory by any team this season. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats, a former high school math teacher, is fully on board with the analytics crowd that says shoot only layups and threes. That’s what they did against LSU, connecting on an SEC-record 23 threes, and it was awesome. Clearly the best team in the SEC, they are 8-0 in the league for the first time since 1986-87.

▪ Villanova and Florida State didn’t seem to be too adversely affected when both returned from COVID pauses. If you’re good, you’re good.

▪ Missouri lost at home to Tennessee by 20 points last month but won convincingly in Knoxville Saturday night. The Tigers have the look of an improving, veteran team that could be very dangerous in March.

▪ Poor Clemson. We know it’s a football school, but the Tigers were 9-1 and nationally ranked … then fell off a cliff with monumental losses to Virginia (85-50), Georgia Tech (83-65), and Florida State (80-61).

▪ Remember this guy? Winthrop of the Big South has the longest winning streak in the nation at 20 games, including 15 this season. The Eagles are coached by Pat Kelsey, who you may recall was briefly the UMass coach before abruptly resigning after only a few days and returning to Winthrop. It’s worked out for him.

Joe Sullivan can be reached at josephsullivan1974@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeSullivan.