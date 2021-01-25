NYC will delay opening its mega-sites at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field due to vaccine shortages

(Bloomberg) -- New York City will delay opening vaccination mega-sites at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field as shortages leave the city unable to meet its goal of 1 million doses by the end of January.

The city has administered 628,831 doses so far, after receiving about 100,000 fewer last week than it had expected from the US government. New York has about 19,000 designated first doses left and is expecting 107,000 more this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday at a briefing.

De Blasio said the city is equipped to vaccinate 500,000 people a week if it gets a supply increase. In the meantime, it’s rescheduling appointments, he said.